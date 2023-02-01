SAVe Launches Ambassador Program

Sustainability in AV (SAVe) (opens in new tab), the U.S.-based organization that encourages stakeholders in the audiovisual field to take concerted action to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is launching its official global Ambassador Program at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.

[Sustainability Can Be Taught] (opens in new tab)

“This is an opportunity for SAVe to raise its profile on a global stage because the SDGs are global,” explained founder and president of SAVe, Christina De Bono. “Ambassadors will be integral in bringing stakeholders together to achieve the 2030 SDGs. We’re looking for experienced leaders who are passionate about advancing sustainable development in the AV industry.”

SAVe ambassadors are liaisons for and/or countries to help establish and maintain relationships with key stakeholders in the AV industry, including manufacturers, trade and professional organizations.

“SAVe ambassadors will have the full support of the U.S.-based SAVe team to launch regional initiatives,” added De Bono.

[New Products, Updates, and News at AV Network ISE 2023 Central] (opens in new tab)

SAVe at ISE 2023

SAVe is located in the Impact Lounge area of Congress Square, right at the heart of the Fira Barcelona. The Congress Square location can be found in the central aisle between Halls 4 and 6 and Halls 5 and 7.

A variety of activities will be held throughout the show including short overview presentations at the Legrand AV booth 3N500, daily at 4 PM, a happy hour reception, in partnership with Edge (formerly USAV Group), in the Influencer Lounge, Wednesday, February 1 from 4-5 p.m., as well as a 30-minute educational session, in partnership with AVIXA, as part of the Tech Talks English program Friday, February 3 from 12-12:30 p.m. local time.