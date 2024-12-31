Saudi Broadcasting Authority Upgrades Studio A with Grass Valley Technology

Grass Valley has helped the Saudi Broadcasting Authority transform its Studio A, the core news and talk show studio for Saudi One, the flagship SBA channel. At the forefront of this modernization initiative is the comprehensive integration of Grass Valley's live production solutions.

“We are proud and committed to empower media organizations across the Middle East with cutting-edge solutions. Strengthening our partnership with the Saudi Broadcasting Authority and supporting their initiatives is key to redefine the region's media landscape,” said Tim Banks, chief revenue officer at Grass Valley.

The extensive modernization of Studio A, successfully executed by Grass Valley partner in Saudi Arabia First Gulf Company (FGC), includes the implementation of advanced TV broadcast studio and production control equipment. Notably, Grass Valley's 4K-ready solutions, such as the widely adopted LDX 98 cameras, the renowned K-Frame Kayenne 4 M/E switcher, and Densité processing equipment, serve as pillars of innovation within Studio A's infrastructure.

“This partnership with Grass Valley is crucial for advancing our objectives of excellence and innovation. Grass Valley’s proactive support significantly impacts our progress, highlighting the importance of collaboration in achieving transformative milestones,” said Eng. Hatim Abounassf, EVP for engineering affairs at SBA.