The Los Angeles Clippers Inuit Dome and ST 2110 Switching

The NBA's Los Angeles Clippers have strived to make the Inuit Dome a must-see, game-day experience. From its massive LED halo to its immersive audio, visitors always get a show. Now, Grass Valley is providing native 2110 IP 4K switcher solutions for Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers. This installation was facilitated through long-standing Grass Valley partner BeckTV..

[Bringing the Magic of Immersive Experiences to Life]

Intuit Dome, located in Inglewood, CA, opened for the 2024-25 season as a premier destination for basketball and live entertainment. Designed to be what they called 'the most technologically advanced arena in the United States,' the venue required a no-compromise IP production infrastructure to support Clippers basketball, concerts, and other live events.

To meet these demands, Grass Valley supplied three fully native 2110 IP switcher systems, all paired with Kayenne control panels. These systems will serve as the heart of production across three different control rooms, ensuring seamless operations for dozens of operators working on a variety of high-profile events.

To support the ambition for Intuit Dome to be the most advanced venue in the country, integration partner Beck TV recommended Grass Valley’s solutions as the only true native 2110 IP 4K full raster switchers on the market, with the ability to provide the required flexibility, reliability, and scalability of the facility’s production operations.

Additionally, the collaboration with BeckTV, a top-tier partner of Grass Valley, ensured a seamless integration process.

“This deployment, in collaboration with our trusted partners BeckTV, further solidifies Grass Valley’s leadership in large venue builds and elite sports productions,” said Alex Keighley, SVP of sales for North America at Grass Valley. “As more venues transition to fully IP-based workflows, Grass Valley continues to set the standard for innovation and performance in live event production.”