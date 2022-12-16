San Jose Sharks Fans Captivated by 14 New LED Displays from Daktronics

Continually improving their fan experience, SAP Center at San Jose—home of the NHL's San Jose Sharks—partnered with Daktronics (opens in new tab) to design, manufacture, and install a new seven-display centerhung configuration along with a ribbon display and six narrow pixel pitch “pendant” displays. The project totals more than 9,300 square feet of digital displays installed in 2022.

“Sharks Sports and Entertainment is committed to providing our guests with a world-class experience when visiting SAP Center. For that reason, partnering with Daktronics, a leader in video display technology, was an easy choice,” said Jon Gustafson, senior vice president, SAP Center and Sharks Ice. “With the installation of the centerhung video display, we can now provide a continuous 360-degree video display that is larger, congruent on all sides, and provides a higher resolution output allowing us to expand our graphics capabilities. Additionally, the larger halo ring display and two underbelly video displays help to create a new and unique view of the action for fans throughout the building including our glass seat holders. We are appreciative of our owner, Dr. Hasso Plattner, who continues to invest in the City of San Jose’s arena and in our fans with the goal of bringing a Stanley Cup Championship to San Jose.”

The main focal point of the project is the reconfigured, seven-display centerhung system featuring more than 6,000 square feet of digital canvas. The four main video displays measure approximately 23x41 feet. A ring display measures nearly 10x197 feet. On the underbelly of the centerhung, two video displays measure nearly 10x16.5 feet to appeal to fans seated closer to the action.

All seven displays feature 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing to deliver crisp, vivid imagery to fans in every seat of SAP Center. The main displays are capable of variable content zoning allowing each to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of content including live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

“The new shape of this centerhung is sure to catch the attention of Sharks fans when they enter SAP Center for the first time after this technology upgrade is complete,” said Robin Hall, Daktronics regional sales manager. “We’re thankful to SAP Center Management and the San Jose Sharks for their continued confidence in our products, services and engineering capabilities by continuing our long-term partnership for this project. We’re excited to see the installation come to life.”

Surrounding fans in the action, a new ribbon display is installed along the seating fascia to deliver additional information and graphics while also allowing the opportunity to highlight sponsors throughout events. It measures more than 3x920 feet and will feature a 15-millimeter pixel spacing.

A unique addition to SAP Center, six “pendant” displays are installed in the concourse of the venue. These displays feature a narrow pixel pitch of 2.5-millimeter spacing and will measure nearly 4.5x12 feet. These displays connect with fans while they are away from their seats and deliver a branding experience that can be changed and updated with the press of a button.