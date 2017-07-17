Samsung Unveils TV to Replace Cinema Screens

Samsung have recently unveiled the first installation of its biggest TV ever which can replace cinema screens. Samsung designed the 34-foot (406 inches) LED screens with peak brightness of 146 fL – 10 times better than that of standard cinema projectors.

Samsung's largest TV can replace cinema screens

The TV has already been installed at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Korea and is the world’s first High Dynamic Range (HDR) LED theatre display. According to Samsung, this new invention is likely to enhance the cinematic experience.

The TV, assisting modern movie theatre dimensions, contains a 4K (4,096 x 2,160) picture quality resolution.

“Through sharper and more realistic colors, complementary audio and an elevated presentation, our Cinema LED Screen makes viewers feel as if they are part of the picture,” said HS Kim, The President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“‘SUPER S’ theater is a new paradigm of movie screening.” said Wonchun Cha, Lotte Cinema’s CEO. “We look forward to working with Samsung to introduce new, high-quality technology to the movie industry in the future, and we are excited to drive customer satisfaction through an improved viewing environment that brings a variety of content to life.”

The screen does not contain any type of optical distortion and interference, resulting in improved precision and advanced color presentation. Having a complementary ultra-contrast and low tone grayscale setting, the screen presents bright colors and deepest black at almost infinite contrast ratio.

It is also said that the screen would be matched with a sound system by Harman Professional Solutions’ Cinema Group and Samsung’s Audio Lab. It contains speakers around the screen, proprietary audio processing tech and ‘Sculpted Surround Sound’ for more dramatic audio, informed Engadget.

According to Samsung, the screen also sustains its advanced presentation capabilities in ambient lighting conditions despite of any content being played.