Samsung Names Avidex as Platinum Partner of the Year

Avidex has received the Samsung Smart Signage Platinum Partner of the Year Award, which recognizes achievements in consistent and successful display implementations, revenue attainment and customer commitment. The award was presented at a ceremony during InfoComm 2019.

“The Samsung Smart Signage Awards program celebrates the significant contributions our dealers make to the visual display industry,” said Chris Mertens, vice president of U.S. sales, B2B displays at Samsung Electronics America. “Winners were selected by identifying partners that have the highest growth rate, as well as select integrators who have creatively deployed Samsung Smart Signage solutions into several key industries. We’re excited to recognize these deserving companies.”

“We are proud to receive this honor from an important technology partner,” added Avidex CEO Jeff Davis. “With our company’s customer-focused culture, receiving praise from partners and customers is our greatest honor. We look forward to growing our partnership with Samsung in the years ahead as we collaborate on audiovisual solutions and services that improve the way people work, learn, and live.”