Samsung Launches Flip 2 Interactive Display

The What: Samsung Electronics America has announced the Samsung Flip 2 digital interactive display, the newest addition to the Flip lineup. Users’ presentations, notes and visuals are taken to the next level with the touch of an ultra-smooth digital pen and intuitive user interface.

The What Else: Available in two sizes, 55 and 65 inches, both models offer collaborative features in an ergonomic design. The 55-inch model offers a hinge assembly structure and wheels for a portable solution that can transform any location into a huddle room, adding flexibility for businesses with limited conference space. With a slim and light stand, the Flip 2 allows for multiple units to be nested when not in use. The 65-inch model provides a larger screen which can be used as the main display in a meeting room, while the No Gap Wall mount removes space between the display and the wall, allowing for a cleaner installation.

The Flip 2 can be deployed across school campuses as a teaching tool for grades K-12 as well as higher education. By leveraging the Flip 2, teachers can creatively engage students in lessons and encourage participation in the classroom. Flip 2’s user interface is designed to be intuitive, enabling teachers to share content and present more easily.

In addition, The Flip 2’s menu has been simplified to ease navigation and save time. With the quick finder feature, users can preview content and make instant changes directly on the screen. By simply clicking the note layer button, users enjoy smooth writing on any content displayed without affecting work behind the original layer. Flip users can also access up to 20 pages of writing space with embedded search functionalities available to instantly direct participants to specific content. This continuous rolling stream eliminates lost time and interruptions that often result from searching through multiple sheets of paper or lines of notes to locate a specific detail.

The Flip 2 provides smooth and familiar pen-to-paper-like writing in a variety of colors, styles, and widths, while Brush mode allows users to create art at the stroke of a brush in watercolor and oil painting modes. Up to four people can write simultaneously and erase drawings with a finger or palm swipe, enabling teams to collaborate in real time. Each user can customize his or her own writing style, size, and color.

Samsung Flip 2 gives users the ability to open Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel, and PDF files directly with a built-in document viewer, ensuring easy access, regardless of the content source. The Flip 2 can also be leveraged as a calendar, scheduler, note or checklist board, enabling simplified meeting scheduling. With its reinforced six-digit lock system, each in-office team is able to safeguard sensitive content, lock the display, and remove critical content from view, ensuring meeting information is kept secure.

Each Flip 2 display can configure to portrait or landscape orientations to suit unique meeting needs. When coupled with its height-adjustable stand, the Flip 2 also maximizes available writing space at users’ preferred positions. Should a meeting require more centralized, roundtable-style discussion, users can remove and connect the Flip 2 display to a compatible wall mount.

Users can project content on the Flip 2 to another large digital display in real time using a Wi-Fi Direct or HDMI out connection. The Flip 2 display can even be shared while connected to a personal device for large meeting environments. USB, HDMI, NFC, and wireless connection capabilities provide interactive content visibility, notation, and sharing. Following any meeting, users can distribute recaps to all attendees and colleagues, removing the time frustration traditionally associated with handwritten meeting notes. Important conversations and content are stored within the Flip 2 in real time, easily shareable across mobile and digital channels.

“Today’s workers require more user-friendly, flexible, and innovative technologies to create their best work life,” said Harry Patz, senior vice president and general manager, B2B Enterprise Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The new Samsung Flip 2 offers enhanced collaboration capabilities to foster creativity and increase productivity for teams, allowing them to work faster, smarter, and better.”

The Bottom Line: Tailored to meet display demands in corporate, education, retail, sports, and hospitality, the Flip 2 helps users bring ideas to life by allowing them to write, design, and share their ideas more easily. The Flip 2 is optimized for many applications, including classrooms, product and fashion design, sports training, and smaller huddle spaces in corporate offices.