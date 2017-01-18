Samsung Highlighted IoT Innovations at National Retail Federation’s BIG Show 2017

Samsung Electronics unveiled their retail innovations at National Retail Federation's BIG Show 2017.



Samsung's retail innovations are designed to assist traditional brick-and-mortar retailers with delivering more engaging and personalized mobile-first customer shopping experiences. Samsung’s Internet of Things (IoT)-inspired retail solutions, showcased in NRF booth #1763, bring together Samsung products—including mobile devices, digital signage, defense-grade Knox security and wireless infrastructure—with software and services from Samsung SDS and SapientRazorfish to demonstrate transformative digital experiences that bridge online and in-store shopping technologies.

“Physical retailers face new challenges in personalizing their connection to customers, as the digital benefits of shopping online re-define shopper expectations,” said Ted Brodheim, Vice President of Vertical Business at Samsung Electronics America. “Now, in collaboration with Samsung SDS and SapientRazorfish, we are delivering IoT-enabled retail innovations that merge the best of online and physical shopping for a highly-tailored shopping experience that delivers a 360-degree view of in-store operations.”

By incorporating IoT, big data analytics and mobile technologies, Samsung at NRF’s BIG Show depicts a customer journey inside an apparel store, blurring the lines between online and offline shopping, while synchronizing backend systems for an omnichannel shopping experience. The innovations represent advancements retailers are using to reconnect with customers and accelerate digital business.

The customer journey spotlighted at Samsung’s booth began with the store entry through customer interaction and smart merchandising through payment and data measurement.

Samsung in collaboration with its partners can implement the solutions featured in the customer journey based on a retailer’s specific needs. Products featured in the customer journey at Samsung’s booth include: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge and S7 active smartphones, Galaxy Tab S2 tablet, Gear S2 wearable, Samsung Pay, 75” and 85” Displays with Touch Overlay, 55” Mirror Display, and solutions from Samsung SDS — Samsung Nexshop Sales Mobility and Marketing and Training solutions. In collaboration with Samsung, SapientRazorfish is offering NRF attendees live demonstrations of Razorshop.