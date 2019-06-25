Samsung Enhances the Moviegoing Experience with Largest-Ever Onyx Cinema LED Screen Installation in the U.S.

Samsung Electronics America has partnered with dine-in theater chain Star Cinema Grill in its new Richmond, TX location to introduce a 46-ft.-wide Samsung Onyx p3.3 Cinema LED this summer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Star Cinema Grill to install the latest and largest Onyx theater in the United States,” said Nick Conti, business development sr. manager—cinema at Samsung Electronics America. “The LED picture quality and crystal-clear audio turns theaters into an entertainment haven. With the installation of Onyx at Star Cinema Grill Richmond, we invite local movie enthusiasts to visit and enjoy an immersive and memorable viewing experience.”

According to Samsung, Onyx makes the modern theater feel bigger and brighter by eliminating bulky projector equipment, so theaters can accommodate more seats—offering content to wider audiences and increasing ROI for theater owners. With a light-resistant design, cinema operators no longer have to worry about interference or disruptive distractions.

“We are dedicated to giving our guests the ultimate dine-in theater experience,” said Jason Ostrow, vice president of development at Star Cinema Grill. “From the exceptional food and beverage options to Premium Pod seating with heated seats and priority service, we consistently ensure we are delivering the highest-level experience to our guests. The addition of the Samsung Onyx will take that experience to the next level. We couldn’t be more excited and ready to show it off.”

Samsung Onyx is currently installed in 16 countries around the globe. The Star Cinema Grill installation in Richmond is now the second screen in the U.S.