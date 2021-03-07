Samsung Debuts New 75-Inch Flip Display

The What: Samsung Electronics America, Inc. has debuted the new Samsung Interactive Display Flip 75 Inch (model number WM75A) developed specifically to maintain productivity for those working, learning, and teaching from home.

The What Else: The Samsung Interactive Display Flip 75 Inch is designed for intuitive operation, offering capabilities such as smooth pen-to-paper writing mode, flexible image editing tool, and a straightforward content navigation system. The 4K UHD picture quality, easy-to-read visuals, and ability to sync personal devices for real-time content sharing ensures that any changes users make to the display will be clear to each virtual participant. For the in-person setup, the display will be mounted to the wall for users to write and draw on the display, and allows for up to a team of 20 to work simultaneously by syncing personal devices for real-time content sharing.

Further, the Samsung Interactive Display Flip 75 Inch ensures that confidential information or classified documents remain in the right hands. Using its reinforced, 6-digit lock system, each manager can safeguard sensitive presentations, lock the display, and remove critical content from view. Samsung understands that during the time of digital transformation, security is of the upmost importance and this solution meets those needs.

The entire Samsung Interactive Display Flip product line offers a versatile selection of connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, DP, NFC, screen sharing, and the recently added OPS slot.

“As we continue to reimagine the future of how we learn and work, it’s imperative that our collaborative technology solutions are available for any space or setup,” said Mark Quiroz, vice president, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “I am proud that we continue to not only innovate in sizes with the new Samsung Interactive Display Flip 75, but also with features that are focused on meeting the everchanging needs of our partners in this new environment.”

The Bottom Line: The new Samsung Interactive Display Flip 75 Inch joins the extensive product lineup of 55-, 65-, and 85-inch displays, and brings enhanced safety features, including Samsung’s exclusive shatterproof screen. The new size also maintains the Flip line features of easy-to-use functionality, 4K ultra high definition (UHD) picture quality, on-screen visual clarity, data security protocols, and expanded collaboration touch point options.