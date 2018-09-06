RTW Adds Thomas Valter as Product Management and Marketing Director

RTW has appointed Thomas Valter the company’s director of product management and marketing. Valter, who has more than 20 years of experience in the audio industry, will be at IBC 2018 (RTW Stand 8.D89).

Thomas Valter

“I am pleased to be joining RTW, a highly focused, professional and strong brand,” said Valter. “I look forward to taking part in further developing and strengthening the company’s position within the ever-changing global broadcast market.”

Recently, Valter served as vice president of business management for the broadcast and production division of TC Electronic. Previous roles at TC Electronic include international public relations manager and product manager, in which he drove product development, UI/UX specifications, sales, and marketing for the company.

Throughout his 15-year tenure with the company, Valter also held the titles of product manager for studio and post production, overseeing development of studio equipment and high-end processors, such as System 6000; and later as business manager for HD and computer recording, for which he defined and drove product maps.

“We are very excited to have Thomas join the RTW family,” said Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Thomas’ commitment to business expansion and outstanding product development experience are perfect for this role. We know that he will be a valuable member of our team and will greatly add to our strengths.”