RTI Ships 16-Channel CP-16i Cool Power Amplifier

The What: RTI’s CP-16i Cool Power audio amplifier is now available. Offering 16 channels, the unit combines audiophile-grade quality with protection and convenience features to extend the reach of any audio distribution system.

The What Else: Offering rackmount or freestanding installation options and a compact 1RU footprint, the amplifier features power control via voltage triggers or audio signal sensing. The signal sensing feature automatically powers the unit on when an audio signal is detected and puts it in standby mode when no signal is present.

“The CP-16i is designed for discerning listeners who demand the highest quality audio in every room,” said Brett Stokke, director of marketing, RTI. “The amp is the perfect complement to audio distribution systems such as our AD-16x Audio Matrix, and it fits into 1RU, which dealers will appreciate when they have bigger jobs and rack space is at a premium.”

The Bottom Line: Featuring Cool Power technology, the CP-16i delivers 100 watts of power per channel, with bridgeable audio outputs allowing power to be increased to 200W per channel. The unit also includes thermal overload and overcurrent monitoring, while Class-D amplification provides efficient heat dissipation and low power consumption.