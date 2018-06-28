RTI Intros New Driver for Luxul Intelligent Network PDUs

The What: RTI has developed a two-way driver for Luxul's PDU-8 and PDU-16 intelligent network power distribution units (PDU). The new driver allows users to integrate the units into RTI automation and control systems, providing customers with convenient outlet control, scheduling, reporting, and customization capabilities.

The What Else: The rack-mountable PDU-8 features eight controllable outlets and one non-controllable convenience outlet, while the PDU-16 offers eight controllable outlets and eight additional non-controllable outlets. Fast and easy to set up, the Luxul units allow for the local monitoring and rebooting of unresponsive devices, while their self-healing function performs reboots automatically to avoid truck rolls and service calls for integrators.

"Luxul is well-known for network products tailored to A/V integrators' needs, and its recently introduced intelligent PDUs are another great addition to their lineup," said Mike Everett, vice president of global sales, RTI. "This driver makes it easy to incorporate these devices as an extension of the RTI control system and provides convenient outlet control to power cycle devices on demand or even on a schedule."

The Bottom Line: Power management features for the PDUs include MOV surge and spike protection for connected equipment in addition to remote sequencing for controlled startup and shutdown.