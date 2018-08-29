RTI and Pulse-Eight Form Strategic Partnership

RTI and Pulse-Eight, a developer of AV control and distribution systems based in the U.K., have entered a strategic relationship. This new partnership brings the power of Pulse-Eight's video distribution technology solutions to the Americas under the RTI brand.

Included in the lineup of video distribution products are the VHD-Ux 8x10 Matrix Switch and VHT-Ux Extender Set, which utilize the latest Class C+DSC HDBaseT technology to deliver Ultra HD 4K HDR with 4:4:4 chroma sampling over a single category cable.

"Pulse-Eight's products are unmatched in their performance and price point," said Ed McConaghay, CEO, RTI. "We're delighted to be working with Pulse-Eight to bring the next generation of video distribution technology to our customers in North and South America."RTI and Pulse-Eight partner to bring Pulse-Eight's video distribution technology solutions to the Americas under the RTI brand.

With an RTI matrix powered by Pulse-Eight, integrators can benefit from seamless integration inside the RTI control platform, including fault detection and self-discovery capabilities. In addition, by utilizing the RTiQ cloud-based remote management solution and Pulse-Eight's built-in monitoring tools, integrators can intelligently monitor their clients' systems and receive real-time alerts via email and text messages when a problem occurs.

"Integrating our technology into RTI's product portfolio across America was a logical next step for us," said Martin Ellis, managing director, Pulse-Eight. "Now, when integrators look for a video distribution solution that perfectly pairs with advanced control, they don't have to waste time shopping around. By combining our systems into a single ecosystem, we allow integrators to specify the trusted platform that will provide an excellent end-user experience time and time again."

The new lineup of video distribution products will debut at CEDIA 2018 in Booth 2627 and will be shipping immediately following the show.