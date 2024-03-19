Roundtable: How to Easily Provision, Manage, and Monitor Hundreds of Displays

Join us on Monday, March 25 at 2:00 p.m. ET for an informative and engaging roundtable discussion on How to Easily Provision, Manage, and Monitor Hundreds of Displays

Whether a worldwide enterprise or higher ed campus, a retail chain, government, or healthcare service, this roundtable discusses how provisioning, managing, and monitoring hundreds or even thousands of displays can be seamless.



You’ll hear from the EVP and Co-Founder of HealtheMed who has more than 300 displays in the field with 150 more in provisioning, and it’s all being done using Sony’s Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) and Device Management Platform (DMP). Ease of use and scalability will allow the company to scale to thousands of displays in the field as the company grows.



Hear from AVI-SPL, one of Sony’s largest partners, on how ZTP and DMP are creating a paradigm shift in the deployment and management of networked displays.



Lessons learned on why consumer displays don’t ever make the grade.



Attendees, bring your questions for Sony engineers, AVI-SPL, and HealtheMed.

REGISTER HERE!