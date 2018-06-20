RoseWater Opens Florida Headquarters, Debuts New Website

RoseWater Energy Group, a provider of integrated energy management HUBs, announced the opening of their Ft. Lauderdale-based headquarters, as well as a newly redesigned website.

RoseWater’s new South Florida headquarters, located on North Hiatus Road in Sunrise, FL, will provide dealers, and their potential customers, with a location to view the HUB in-person prior to purchasing the energy management device. The new headquarters is RoseWater’s first managed showroom, which includes a partner showroom at Boca Theater and Automation in Boca Raton, FL.

“We have heard the feedback that the HUB delivers on the promise of being an all-in-one energy solution. As the energy grid becomes more and more unreliable the HUB is needed in more and more installs,” said Joe Piccirilli, managing director and chief executive officer of RoseWater Energy Group. “Our technology has advanced to meet those needs, and with such large developments we have updated our website and product offerings to meet those needs, including a new location where we can meet with local dealers at the location.”

The newly redesigned RoseWater site features news and thought-leadership articles from energy expert Joe Piccirilli on energy management and reliability, breakdown of utility power, and other energy solutions on the market. The site boasts a modern design with detailed product information.