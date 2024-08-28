DAS Audio Provides Sweet Sounds from a Miami Rooftop

Miami is known for its chic lifestyle and DJs and music makers. When visitors want to experience everything Miami with a stunning rooftop view, they can now do so with enhanced audio thanks to DAS Audio.

Located on the 22nd floor of the AC and Element Hotel, Rosa Sky offers a serene, rose-tinted environment with panoramic views of the shimmering Miami skyline, exotic tapas and hand-crafted cocktails, and an eclectic roster of live DJs and music makers keeping the vibe going through a high-end DAS Audio sound system.

As Alan Roth of South Florida hospitality group The Restaurant People explained, one of the biggest challenges with operating a rooftop lounge is other rooftops. The area’s population is largely concentrated in high-end luxury condominium apartments, and needless to say, not all are eager to partake in the celebrations. “Our biggest challenge in designing a system for Rosa Sky was to create a system that sounds amazing inside the venue, but doesn’t disturb the neighbors,” he said.

(Image credit: DAS Audio)

“Our goal has always been to offer our guests more than just a night out," he continued. "We want them to feel the energy, to connect with the music and the atmosphere in a way that leaves a lasting impression.” Roth’s team reached out to Miami-based 305AV, who suggested a system based on DAS Audio loudspeakers. “DAS Audio’s speakers have enabled us to create a system that can really accomplish that goal. It’s not just about loud music; it’s about quality sound that fills the space and enhances every moment.”

The system, provided by Randy White of Washington Music Center and installed by 305AV in consultation with DAS Audio hospitality and nightclub national sales manager John Fiorito, is centered around 16 Quantum Series Q-23-T two-way full-range systems. As Fiorito observed, the Q-23-T is ideally suited for this application. “It’s designed for short-range coverage, with an emphasis on vocal clarity, which made it easy for us to focus the sound on the seating areas and minimize spillage that would disturb the neighboring buildings.” Low end is amply covered by eight Q-10 ultracompact 10-inch subwoofers, and a pair of DECO-6-TB two-way ceiling speakers provide spot coverage. The entire system is powered by EP amplifiers from the E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio series.

“The system really delivers everything we wanted,” Roth reported. “The music sounds amazing, and the crowds and the DJs love it, and we’ve gotten zero complaints from the neighbors. It’s a win for everyone.”