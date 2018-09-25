Roland Introduces VP-42H Video Processor

The What: Roland Professional AV today has introduced the VP-42H Video Processor, a simple-to-set-up and easy-to-use compact device that allows sophisticated multi-source layering and switching with dynamic transitions for effective and engaging single-screen display of presentations, digital signage content, and meeting visuals.

The What Else: The VP-42H supports simultaneous output of up to four layered source signals even when resolutions vary between its four HDMI inputs. The processor features Motion Scene Switching for fluid transitions between complex screen setups, remote switching via browser-based network control, audio management including de-embedding and embedding and a keyer function for overlays and advanced composition.

In venues where it’s not practical or affordable to support multiple displays that simultaneously show varying IMAG or presentation images, the VP-42H allows a single large display to serve a range of functions with multiple inset windows and eye-catching displays. The Roland VP-42H Video Processor lets end users instantly switch between “scenes” containing pre-set arrangements of layered sources in customizable inset windows. The VP-42H smoothly transitions between current and next scenes by automatically moving and resizing the windows to their new positions with motion-based scene switching for visual impact.

By accessing a networked VP-42H’s fast and convenient web browser interface, each input layer can be scaled, cropped, zoomed, and positioned by clicking and dragging on a connected computer, wireless tablet, or smart phone.

The VP-42H’s internal audio mixer allows de-embedding of HDMI audio and the input of external audio sources via a pair of RCA phono jacks. Level balanced audio can be embedded in the HDMI output stream and also can be output to external mixers or speakers via a second pair of RCA jacks. Front panel controls with associated level indications allow adjustment of external line input, line output, and master audio levels, as well as headphone output level.

The Bottom Line: The compact VP-42H weighs 2 lbs 11 oz (1.2 kg) and measures 9 9/16 inches (W) x 1 3/4 inches (H) x 4 15/16 inches (D) (242 mm x 125 mm x 44 mm). It can be used freestanding or can be rack-mounted by way of included adaptor hardware. The Roland Professional AV VP-42H Video Processor will be available in Q4 of 2018 at a price of $1,595.00.