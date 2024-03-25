Roadmap 2024: Peerless-AV

Megan Zeller, Senior Director of Business Development at Peerless-AV, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Peerless-AV prides itself on keeping innovation, progression, and forward-thinking at the forefront of our goals. We continue to look for new, different, and better ways to deliver new solutions to our customers, enhancing the overall user experience.

Grounded in quality manufacturing, perpetual innovation, and unwavering customer service, these core values empower everyone at Peerless-AV to defy conventions and unlock new possibilities." —Megan Zeller, Senior Director of Business Development at Peerless-AV

As we enter 2024, our focus remains steadfast on delivering top-notch structural systems for dvLED video walls, hybrid work solutions, and more. With a dedication to innovation, Peerless-AV solutions carry OEM certifications; we offer continued education for our sales representatives; and more to ensure that from beginning to end, Peerless-AV is a valued partner to our customers. Grounded in quality manufacturing, perpetual innovation, and unwavering customer service, these core values empower everyone at Peerless-AV to defy conventions and unlock new possibilities.

