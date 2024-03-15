Roadmap 2024: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

2023 was a big year for Avocor. Not only did we launch our L Series range of ultra-wide 21:9 displays to support a wider range of team collaboration formats, but we also released the R Series, our first co-branded Avocor and Rise Vision products as a result of our strategic partnership with AUO Display Plus.

We have worked extremely hard for the last few years to garner excellent strategic partnerships—Google Workspace, Microsoft, Ring Central, Zoom, HP, Lenovo, and Logitech—and combine our expertise to produce meaningful innovations." —Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

The release of the R Series saw Avocor move into the realm of digital signage to offer more flexible solutions for clients. Our signature premium interactive display technology was further enhanced with a suite of Rise Vision digital signage software, to create a range of displays that can be used for multiple scenarios in both corporate and education environments. From team collaboration to wayfinding and instant campus-wide alerts—the R Series is a multi-purpose tool that seamlessly adapts to different uses and communication requirements.

So, what’s in store for 2024? At ISE 2024, we shared the first of our new product developments, which includes a new range of more affordable Avocor displays, ideal for the education market, and a preview of a very cool modular display hitting the market later this year.

For Avocor as a company, we have worked extremely hard for the last few years to garner excellent strategic partnerships—Google Workspace, Microsoft, Ring Central, Zoom, HP, Lenovo, and Logitech—and combine our expertise to produce meaningful innovations.

This year, we’ll be stepping away from our traditional interactive display roots and into exciting new areas with products that enhance collaboration, work seamlessly, stand out, and meet the real-time and future needs of our customers.

Watch this space!