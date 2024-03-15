Roadmap 2024: Avocor

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

2023 was a big year for Avocor. Not only did we launch our L Series range of ultra-wide 21:9 displays to support a wider range of team collaboration formats, but we also released the R Series, our first co-branded Avocor and Rise Vision products as a result of our strategic partnership with AUO Display Plus.

We have worked extremely hard for the last few years to garner excellent strategic partnerships—Google Workspace, Microsoft, Ring Central, Zoom, HP, Lenovo, and Logitech—and combine our expertise to produce meaningful innovations." —Jeff Boggess, Director of Product Marketing at Avocor

The release of the R Series saw Avocor move into the realm of digital signage to offer more flexible solutions for clients. Our signature premium interactive display technology was further enhanced with a suite of Rise Vision digital signage software, to create a range of displays that can be used for multiple scenarios in both corporate and education environments. From team collaboration to wayfinding and instant campus-wide alerts—the R Series is a multi-purpose tool that seamlessly adapts to different uses and communication requirements. 

So, what’s in store for 2024? At ISE 2024, we shared the first of our new product developments, which includes a new range of more affordable Avocor displays, ideal for the education market, and a preview of a very cool modular display hitting the market later this year. 

For Avocor as a company, we have worked extremely hard for the last few years to garner excellent strategic partnerships—Google Workspace, Microsoft, Ring Central, Zoom, HP, Lenovo, and Logitech—and combine our expertise to produce meaningful innovations. 

This year, we’ll be stepping away from our traditional interactive display roots and into exciting new areas with products that enhance collaboration, work seamlessly, stand out, and meet the real-time and future needs of our customers.

Watch this space!

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.