Road to ISE 2023: Xilica to Showcase IT-Based Room Audio Solutions

Xilica comes to ISE 2023 this month (#2-Q400) with its complete range of IT-based room audio solutions for the corporate, education and government markets. The company will showcase recent innovative projects built around Xilica’s premium products, with an emphasis on modern collaboration spaces that bring equality to physical and remote participants.

[Everything You Need for ISE 2023: The AV Network ISE 2023 News Hub] (opens in new tab)

Xilica returns to the Fira Gran Via as an official ISE show sponsor, nine months after the launch of its highly successful Xilica x Sennheiser Room Kits (opens in new tab). Now available in their updated iterations for medium and large spaces, Xilica x Sennheiser Room Kits include Xilica PoE-powered Solaro DSPs, Xilica Sonia C5 in-ceiling speakers, and a Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 beamforming microphone array—all connected over standard Category cable, with plug-and-play deployment optimized for modern unified communications platforms.

[SCN Hybrid World: Look Up, Listen Up with These 9 Ceiling Mics] (opens in new tab)

The company’s presence will highlight interactive learning spaces around the full range of Xilica ecosystem components, including Solaro DSPs, Sonia Cat5-based ceiling speaker systems, Gio IP-based connectivity accessories, and its range of user-interfaces optimized for both collaboration and commercial applications. Product and application specialists will be on hand to discuss the suitability of Xilica products for the needs of specific customers across corporate, education and government markets.

