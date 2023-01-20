Road to ISE 2023: Meyer Sound Teases 'Major Revelation'

At this year’s Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Barcelona, Meyer Sound (opens in new tab) will introduce a new product expected to have a significant impact on portable touring and installed sound industries. Only a year ago, the company debuted the PANTHER large-format linear line array loudspeaker, setting a new standard for the industry and a new direction for Meyer Sound technologies.



“At ISE, we will introduce a powerful new Milan-equipped loudspeaker that extends and complements the clear benefits that already have earned global acceptance in PANTHER,” said John McMahon, Meyer Sound senior vice president.

[Feeling Festive: Meyer Sound PANTHER Makes its North American Festival Debut] (opens in new tab)



Also featured at the Meyer Sound stand (Hall 5, 5F100) will be a single PANTHER cabinet, unattached and available for team lifting to demonstrate its light weight of 150 pounds (68 kg) and compact size. The acoustical performance of PANTHER is already proven in the real world and backed up with the latest technology, including a Milan AVB endpoint as standard.



The Tech Bar has been doubled for ISE 2023. One tech bar will feature the Spacemap Go spatial sound design and mixing tool using a range of compact IntelligentDC loudspeakers. The other Tech Bar will focus on the networked power and flexibility of new ULTRA-X20 loudspeakers and USW-112P subwoofers, also with integrated Milan endpoints.



Both Tech Bars will demonstrate Meyer Sound’s new Nebra software platform, which provides fast and intuitive connection of Milan-based audio networks along with comprehensive system monitoring over the same network or, for backward compatibility with existing systems, via the RMServer.