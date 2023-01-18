Road to ISE 2023: Hall Technologies Has a New All-in-One Collaboration Product

Hall Technologies Mercury all-in-one conferencing and collaboration tool will make its international debut at ISE 2023 in Barcelona. The video bar offers wireless screen presentation capabilities, camera auto tracking, speaker tracking, and presenter tracking for better meeting inclusivity and equity. Also on display will be the Ranger, Hall’s answer for creating inclusive meetings and work collaborations

[Everything You Need for ISE 2023: The AV Network ISE 2023 News Hub] (opens in new tab)

“Think of Mercury as your smart video conferencing companion,” says Hall Technologies vice president of technology Ken Eagle. “This plug-and-play product has built-in features that enable tracking for not only the audio, but for visuals too. It’s compatible with both OS and UC applications. Mercury is a dynamic bundled solution for creating better meeting equity in small to mid-sized meeting rooms and huddle spaces. It’s unique in that it can track and capture meeting attendees when they are presenting, while utilizing AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation), AGC (Automatic Gain Control), ANS (Automatic Noise Suppression) and full duplex mode communication to make all participants feel like they are in the same room.”

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

[SCN Hybrid World: Seeing Is Believing with Conference Cameras] (opens in new tab)

The HT-MERCURY is a video bar with an ultra-wide angle 4K AI camera, microphone and speaker featuring wireless screen presentation capabilities. It includes a built-in Wi-Fi module and offers multiple connection options, including AirPlay, Miracast, Smart View, HT-Voyager and physical HDMI and USB-C ports. Connecting to the HT-MERCURY using any of these methods can project the video from the connected device to the connected display.

Hall Technologies Expands Portfolio with Ranger for BYOD Collaborations

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

Ranger is a 4K multiview presentation switcher that can be utilized to simplify collaborations for both the corporate and education sectors. This device can be utilized as a stand-alone product, or an upgrade for any system with wireless casting, 4K and USB-C connectivity.

The collaborative presentation switcher can be useful for meeting rooms and work collaborations. It has three video inputs, HDMI, and USB-C with a maximum input timing of 4K@30Hz 4:4:4. The third input is Wi-Fi casting for Airplay Mirroring and Miracast, so that it can work as a BYOD receiver. This powerful device offers two simultaneous video processing channels, their outputs can be combined into one video signal for sharing Multiview layout on the display. Ranger is compatible with Apple and Android devices to wirelessly share the media, such as videos, images, or music.