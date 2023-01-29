Road to ISE 2023: DTEN to Debut D7X Solutions

DTEN (opens in new tab) will display its full line of hybrid, all-in-one hardware at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 (ISE). Highlights at the DTEN Booth at the exhibit will include previews of the company’s latest innovations DTEN D7X Dual and DTEN Vue side cameras; hands-on demonstrations of new releases DTEN D7X Windows and Android Editions; and use case presentation of the company’s entire product line.

At the DTEN Exhibit Booth (Hall 2, #2R350) features break-through innovations, “ISE attendees will experience first-hand how DTEN is advancing the hybrid workplace and blended classroom with innovative multi-platform touch collaboration devices, room controllers, and workspace schedulers,” said Nia Celestin, the company’s head of marketing.

Highlighted at the DTEN Exhibit Booth will be the recently released DTEN D7X Series 55-inch devices with both Windows and Android operating systems, as well as larger 75-inch screen-size models. Also featured will be the new DTEN D7X Dual 55-inch configuration with its unique vertically-placed center camera.

The D7X Series from DTEN is purpose-built to provide a future-proof solution for video-first collaborative hybrid meeting sessions—ready to handle the latest whiteboarding and video collaboration enhancements across platforms, including Zoom Rooms, with easy Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) functionality for added flexibility.

“The DTEN D7X Series of products are a real game changer and we’ve received a great response from the market so far since launch of the D7X Windows and Android Editions,” added Doug Remington, the company’s general manager of EMEA. “We are ecstatic to show our new multi-platform products in live demonstrations in Barcelona. What better place to debut across EMEA than at ISE.”

Other solutions on display at the DTEN Exhibit Booth are DTEN ME Pro with InclusiView and Virtual Receptionist; DTEN Mate WIFI, one of the only wireless Zoom Rooms controllers on the market; DTEN Mate PoE room scheduler; and DTEN ONboard companion whiteboard for Zoom.