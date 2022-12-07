DTEN InclusiView Brings Hybrid Workers Face to Face

The huddle room is experiencing rapid growth according to DTEN (opens in new tab) citing current sales growth and IDC research indicating 25% gain year-over-year. More employees are returning to the office, expanding the need to collaborate with remote colleagues. As many meetings don’t require the entire team and are often ad hoc, the need for huddle spaces is expanding.

The recently launched DTEN InclusiView is a feature exclusive to DTEN ME, DTEN ME Pro, and DTEN GO, to enable more natural engagement between small groups of in-office employees and remote team members. Through advanced AI technology, DTEN InclusiView senses team members in huddle rooms and presents them in individual panels exactly like remote participants—bringing everyone face-to-face in the same manner.

“DTEN InclusiView upgrades the huddle room video experience to advance more productive and equitable hybrid collaborations,” said Nia Celestin, head of marketing at DTEN. “Remote meeting participants gain a clear view of their in-office counterparts—enabling more seamless communication, promoting meaningful interactions, and democratizing the experience for everyone.”

How DTEN InclusiView Works

The DTEN ME Series devices feature 27-inch, all-in-one display screens integrating videoconferencing, content sharing, annotating, and digital whiteboarding. DTEN InclusiView is also included, utilizing the device’s three-camera array and AI functionality to optimize the collaboration experience.

Specifically, through the DTEN ME Series’ super-wide 160-degree field-of-view, DTEN InclusiView can perceive up to five in-room team members. Using both auto framing and smart framing, DTEN Inclusiview displays each meeting participant in optimized individual video panels. The technology automatically adjusts as new participants enter the huddle space.

The experience is comparable with DTEN GO: DTEN InclusiView is built-in and works seamlessly with the device’s four-camera array to present everyone equitably.

With DTEN InclusiView, remote attendees see their colleagues more clearly, recognizing non-verbal signals such as facial expressions and body language. Because everyone has equal representation, meeting participants may easily speak, engage, and even lead a meeting regardless of their location.