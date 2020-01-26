RGB Spectrum Launches QuadView UHDx Processor With Built-In KVM

The What: RGB Spectrum has introduced the QuadView UHDx KVM, which combines a high performance 4K60 multi-image video processor with remote keyboard/mouse control. The unit displays and controls up to four computer screens at a time on a single 4Kp60 monitor.

The What Else: QuadView UHDx KVM 's KlickSimple navigation is designed to simplify operator interaction by providing seamless switching of control. An operator simply drags the mouse to a window to take control of the computer displayed. This integrated keyboard and mouse control reduces desktop clutter and enables quicker operator response. For example, if a door alarm is triggered an operator can select the access control computer by moving the mouse to that computer’s display window.

QuadView UHDx KVM displays up to four sources simultaneously on a single screenat up to 4Kp60 resolution with seamless control using a single keyboard/mouse. The QuadView UHDx KVM provides up to full 3840x2160p60 4K input and output. There are six input ports: four HDMI 2.0 and two DisplayPort 1.2, four of which can be displayed simultaneously. You can mix and match input resolutions, scale any video input up to full screen, and route any input to any window. The processor provides analog and digital audio and lets you select and route audio from any source.

Control options include the front panel, a built-in web interface, and third-party control via Telnet and RS-232. The front panel and web interface enable audio and video input and layout selection. Simply select a pre-set or customizable layout, select inputs, and route inputs to the desired display windows.

The Bottom Line: QuadView UHDx KVM is engineered for versatility in a host of use cases including control rooms, command centers, process control stations, security operation centers, medical monitoring stations, and industrial control systems.