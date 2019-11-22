Crime Fighting Center Tracks Down Suspects with RGB Galileo-Powered Video Wall

Elk Grove California Police department’s Information Center uses RGB Spectrum’s Galileo processor to drive its new video wall to improve situational awareness, threat assessment, and resource response.

The Elk Grove California Police Department has a novel crime-fighting weapon with their new Information Center. The facility’s centerpiece is its large, real-time video wall powered by RGB Spectrum’s Galileo 4K video wall processor.

The Galileo-based video wall centralizes an extensive volume of visuals and data to enhance situational awareness. Operators collaboratively view this information for incident assessment and resource deployment.



AVI-SPL, number one on the SCN Top 50 2019, and the Elk Grove PD chose the Galileo processor for its exceptional 4K image quality, superb real-time performance, and support of digital and IP-based inputs. The processor receives input from hundreds of surveillance cameras and computer systems covering 911 call information, traffic conditions, weather, police car location tracking, incident status, detailed maps, and other data. The processor consolidates these diverse sources, scales them to 4K resolution and displays them in windows of any size, anywhere on the 14-foot video wall.

When a 911 call is received with a report of an incident in progress, an operator can select the location’s surveillance cameras and display them live on the video wall. Operators can pan and zoom to view items of particular interest.

The Galileo processor supports inputs and outputs at up to 4K resolution. It delivers real-time throughput. Operators can instantly switch and route sources, choose preset display layouts, and size and position windows. Integrated signal switching eliminates the need for external switchers. The processor supports all types of video walls: an image overlap capability is available for projector-based video walls, custom timings accommodate the special resolutions of LED walls, and bezel compensation optimizes viewing with LCD video walls.

A spokeperson for RGB concluded, "With superior image quality, 24/7 reliability, and feature-rich capabilities, RGB Spectrum’s Galileo video wall processor is the ideal choice for security and emergency operations centers, control rooms, command centers, traffic management facilities, network operations centers, digital signage and lobby displays."