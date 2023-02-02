Reporting from the ISE 2023 Twitterverse

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

ISE 2023 through the lens of AVtweeps in the Twitterverse. Day 1 and 2 visual recap of people, products, and all Pro AV.

(Image credit: Future)

The official numbers aren’t in yet, but I heard through the Twittervine that ISE 2023 has set a record in attendance. It had already set a is a record in floor space, with 56,867sqm (net), not including aisles and space between the halls. The second day of the show was so jam-packed, there was a human traffic jam when moving from one booth to the next.

(Image credit: Future)

Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events, held a press event before the opening of the show floor on Day 1 about the incredible impact that the support of Spanish institutions is having on ISE. “It’s a fantastic sign of recognition and of the importance Spanish institutions place on ISE,” said Blackman. “We’ve never had this buy-in from any other city or region, they’re all getting behind us.”

(Image credit: Future)

Gina Sansivero, vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications at AtlasIED (opens in new tab) demonstrates the new Atmosphere X-ZPS is a paging station with a 4.3" touchscreen.

(Image credit: Future)

During the opening day of ISE 2023 (opens in new tab), Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events escorted Majesty, Felipe VI, the King of Spain on the much-anticipated tour and inauguration of this year’s show at the Fira Grand Via. The Royal Party and accompanying dignitaries and officials visited stands of exhibiting companies, including Lutron, Google, Shure, Panasonic, Matrox, Alfalite, Equipson Group and the Barcelona City Council. 

(Image credit: Future)

Joe Way, AV director at USC, editor at Higher Ed AV Media, and Co-Founder & Chair of HETMA, and the Higher Ed AV team is live on scene at ISE 2023 to bring you all the action from a higher ed point-of view. Check out the ISE 2023 page at Higher Ed AV (opens in new tab) for all the latest action.

(Image credit: Future)

Winners of the Best of Show (opens in new tab) at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 for AV Technology and Tech & Learning announced.

(Image credit: Future)

AVIXA (opens in new tab) is hosting a packed program of education and networking for Pro AV professionals at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023. New this year, AVIXA has taken on the management of seven ISE conferences on topics from digital signage to live events, in addition to Tech Talks presented in English and Spanish. AVIXA will also host interactive sessions with thought leaders at Xchange Live and several AVIXA council gatherings.

Check out a visual recap from the ISE 2023 Twitterverse below.

Watch for our more in-depth recap of ISE 2023 after the show. 

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.