Reporting from the ISE 2023 Twitterverse

The official numbers aren’t in yet, but I heard through the Twittervine that ISE 2023 has set a record in attendance. It had already set a is a record in floor space, with 56,867sqm (net), not including aisles and space between the halls. The second day of the show was so jam-packed, there was a human traffic jam when moving from one booth to the next.

Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events, held a press event before the opening of the show floor on Day 1 about the incredible impact that the support of Spanish institutions is having on ISE. “It’s a fantastic sign of recognition and of the importance Spanish institutions place on ISE,” said Blackman. “We’ve never had this buy-in from any other city or region, they’re all getting behind us.”

Gina Sansivero, vice president of Marketing and Corporate Communications at AtlasIED (opens in new tab) demonstrates the new Atmosphere X-ZPS is a paging station with a 4.3" touchscreen.

During the opening day of ISE 2023 (opens in new tab), Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events escorted Majesty, Felipe VI, the King of Spain on the much-anticipated tour and inauguration of this year’s show at the Fira Grand Via. The Royal Party and accompanying dignitaries and officials visited stands of exhibiting companies, including Lutron, Google, Shure, Panasonic, Matrox, Alfalite, Equipson Group and the Barcelona City Council.

Joe Way, AV director at USC, editor at Higher Ed AV Media, and Co-Founder & Chair of HETMA, and the Higher Ed AV team is live on scene at ISE 2023 to bring you all the action from a higher ed point-of view. Check out the ISE 2023 page at Higher Ed AV (opens in new tab) for all the latest action.

Winners of the Best of Show (opens in new tab) at Integrated Systems Europe 2023 for AV Technology and Tech & Learning announced.

AVIXA (opens in new tab) is hosting a packed program of education and networking for Pro AV professionals at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2023. New this year, AVIXA has taken on the management of seven ISE conferences on topics from digital signage to live events, in addition to Tech Talks presented in English and Spanish. AVIXA will also host interactive sessions with thought leaders at Xchange Live and several AVIXA council gatherings.

Check out a visual recap from the ISE 2023 Twitterverse below.

Watch for our more in-depth recap of ISE 2023 after the show.