ISE's Blackman Releases Early Attendance Numbers for ISE 2023

By Cindy Davis
( AV Network, SCN, AVTechnology )
published

In an exclusive, on-camera interview with SCN, Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events, shares early attendance numbers on ISE 2023 and discusses changes ahead for ISE 2024.

ISE's Blackman Releases Early Attendance Numbers for ISE 2023
(Image credit: Future)

There's a buzz like we haven't heard in several years as tens of thousands of attendees flood the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via in Spain for Integrated Systems Europe, January 31 through February 2, 2023. The energy level is palpable.

Just minutes before the close of Day 3, Integrated Systems Events managing director, Mike Blackman, sat down with Systems Contractor News' content director, Mark Pescatore, to discuss early numbers on ISE 2023, and discusses changes ahead for ISE 2024.

"We have our internal bets, and I pushed the marketing team; they've done a great job. I mean, firstly, in terms of the number of exhibitors, we had over 1,055 exhibitors participating in the show," Blackman said. While this doesn't beat the 1,300 exhibitors of ISE 2019, it still exceeds where the goal team had hoped to achieve this year. "We missed a lot of Chinese companies who wanted to be here, but the lockdown made it difficult for them to actually get here," he explained. "What we did overachieve was the number of square meters on the show floor, and with almost 57,000 net square meters of floor space, that is actually the largest footprint of an ISE ever."

Blackman discusses show highlights, attendance numbers from a record-breaking first day, and the latest on the second and third days of the show. Traditionally, day three is the second busiest day. "It looks crowded now; you hear the buzz out there and how it's going, and it's looking really, really good," Blackman said.

Systems Contractor News and AV Technology would like to thank Epiphan Video for providing a booth, gear, and team for us to deliver a broadcast-quality video production.

What About Those Attendance Numbers?

Blackman discusses show highlights, attendance numbers from a record-breaking first day, and the latest on the second and third days of the show. Traditionally, day three is the second busiest day. "It looks crowded now; you hear the buzz out there and how it's going, and it's looking really, really good," Blackman said.

Check out the full interview below.

Systems Contractor News and AV Technology would like to thank Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) for providing the booth, gear, and team for us to deliver a broadcast-quality video production.

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.