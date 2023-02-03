ISE's Blackman Releases Early Attendance Numbers for ISE 2023

There's a buzz like we haven't heard in several years as tens of thousands of attendees flood the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via in Spain for Integrated Systems Europe, January 31 through February 2, 2023. The energy level is palpable.

Just minutes before the close of Day 3, Integrated Systems Events managing director, Mike Blackman, sat down with Systems Contractor News' content director, Mark Pescatore, to discuss early numbers on ISE 2023, and discusses changes ahead for ISE 2024.

"We have our internal bets, and I pushed the marketing team; they've done a great job. I mean, firstly, in terms of the number of exhibitors, we had over 1,055 exhibitors participating in the show," Blackman said. While this doesn't beat the 1,300 exhibitors of ISE 2019, it still exceeds where the goal team had hoped to achieve this year. "We missed a lot of Chinese companies who wanted to be here, but the lockdown made it difficult for them to actually get here," he explained. "What we did overachieve was the number of square meters on the show floor, and with almost 57,000 net square meters of floor space, that is actually the largest footprint of an ISE ever."

What About Those Attendance Numbers?

Blackman discusses show highlights, attendance numbers from a record-breaking first day, and the latest on the second and third days of the show. Traditionally, day three is the second busiest day. "It looks crowded now; you hear the buzz out there and how it's going, and it's looking really, really good," Blackman said.

Check out the full interview below.

Systems Contractor News and AV Technology would like to thank Epiphan Video (opens in new tab) for providing the booth, gear, and team for us to deliver a broadcast-quality video production.