Renkus-Heinz Expands S Series Subwoofer Line with SX/SA28

The What: Renkus-Heinz has announced the latest product in its S Series line: the SX/SA28 compact, low-profile subwoofer.

The What Else: Available in both passive (SX28) and powered (SA28) models, the compact dimensions and low profile allow the new subwoofer to be positioned under seating, under low stages, soffits, and incorporated into fixed furnishings. This offers flexibility to the designer and integrator without compromising system performance. In addition, multiple units can be arranged to create cardioid, end-fire, and steered low frequency arrays.

The SX/SA28 also utilizes a pair of long-excursion, high-efficiency 200mm (8-inch) drive units mounted in a compact black- or white-painted plywood cabinet. Sixteen M10 Universal Mounting Points allow the SX/SA28 to be flown using M10 eyebolts, while the recessed handles and top-mounted pole adapter make portable use more practical. Integrated rear cable channels allow for discrete installations even when flush to a boundary.

The optional SA1250 power amplifier precisely matches the power needs of the SA28, providing optimized processing for performance and protection. The integral amp eliminates the need for additional rack space and speaker cable runs. Controlled via RHAON II, the SA1250’s built-in DSP has eight fully parametric EQ filters, high and low shelf, and high- and low-pass filters, and up to 358ms of delay. All options are easily accessed via a Windows computer running RHAON II.

The SA28-RD1 and SA128-RD add Dante digital signal distribution capability, including AES67 compatibility and network redundancy.

“The performance of the SX/SA28 belie its extremely compact dimensions,” said Graham Hendry, vice president of strategic development at Renkus-Heinz. “The addition of the SX/SA28 allows for flexible and discreet placement in a variety of install and portable scenarios. This is another new solution Renkus-Heinz has introduced this year that looks to make the lives of those in the live sound and installation markets easier through compact and impressive loudspeakers.”

The Bottom Line: The SX/SA28 is designed to extend low frequency response and increase system headroom in conjunction with Renkus-Heinz full-range loudspeakers. It also offers a low-frequency complement for use with many of Renkus-Heinz’s other systems, such as the Iconyx and ICC Series. Extending overall frequency response to below 45Hz, the efficient design provides output levels normally associated with considerably larger enclosures.