Renkus-Heinz Adds Two Models to Iconyx Compact Series

The What: Renkus-Heinz has added two new models to its Iconyx Compact Series—the Iconyx Compact 36/3-RN and the 48/3-RN—enabling the delivery of steerable sound to larger spaces.

Renkus-Heinz Iconyx Compact 36/3-RN (Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The What Else: The addition of the ICC 36/3 and ICC 48/3 completes the portfolio in the new Iconyx Compact Series, which launched in 2020 to provide additional solutions for integrators seeking highly coherent sound in problematic acoustic spaces. With its compact footprint, the series brings performance and directivity to spaces where even the classic Iconyx arrays might be too large.

Both the ICC 36/3 and ICC 48/3, which offer 36 and 48 channels respectively, are constructed with channel digital amplifier power 3-inch full-range, high-sensitivity, treated paper cone drivers. These feature an amplifier and DSP channel for each driver. The new products also offer full RHAON II beam-steering with the latest U.R.G.O beam algorithms, a movable acoustic center, multiple beam opening angles, and high-pass filtering of individual beams.

“The ICC 36/3 is three meters (10 feet) in length and the ICC 48/3 is four meters (13 feet) in length, all while remaining in the same ultra-compact footprint,” said Ralph Heinz, chief technical officer at Renkus-Heinz. “This design allows the 36/3 and 48/3 to provide significantly more low frequency control, an important consideration for applications where reverberation times peak at low frequencies. In addition, the longer columns will project coherent, highly intelligible sound for longer distances, negating the need for labor intensive distributed systems in many applications.”

The Bottom Line: The very narrow profile allows the Iconyx Compact Series to blend into nearly any environment, while high directivity helps control even the most challenging acoustics. This allows the beam-steered line arrays to function in even the most architecturally sensitive spaces and provides more opportunities for integration in the house of worship, corporate, transportation, education, and government markets.