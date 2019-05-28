Reaching a Broader Multilingual Audience Just Became Easier with KUDO v2.7

The What: KUDO has released version 2.7 of its platform. The product now features multilingual support for large events with an unlimited number of languages.

The What Else: KUDO’s latest features provide event organizers and corporate clients the ability to engage larger audiences at international conferences, annual conventions, worldwide product launches, and other global events. KUDO’s latest version accommodates up to 3,000 users per language channel.

To ensure easy access to meetings, KUDO now offers a dynamic landing page with automatic prompts that invite participants to join the next session in the program with one single click. Full and detailed meeting reports can now be downloaded as soon as the meeting is over.

The Bottom Line: KUDO says its latest update boasts a well-rounded suite of features that also include innovative support to Language-Ready rooms, built-in language selector, and a wide gambit of online collaboration tools. The company believes v2.7 provides a fresh look onto the meeting space with an "innovative mix of technology and human language talent to bridge language and geographic barriers."