Randy Klein joins Xyte Advisory Board

Xyte (opens in new tab), a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution leader, which is bringing a fundamental shift in the way hardware manufacturing ecosystems operate, announced that Randy Klein, former president and CEO of Crestron Electronics, is joining the company as a member of its Advisory Board.

Klein has played a significant role in the AV industry for over 45 years, driving growth and profit in the global enterprise and residential technology channels. Spending 31 years at Crestron Electronics until 2021. Under Klein’s leadership, Crestron shaped the AV industry.

[Omer Brookstein Among SCN's The Nine for 2022] (opens in new tab)

Klein will apply his knowledge and experience to Xyte’s business strategy by supporting the company in its pursuit to allow device manufacturers to cloudify their devices, enhance support for customers and channels, and introduce new subscription-based business models.

Xyte’s first-of-its-kind Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP), provides one suite of tools to turn products into services, quickly go to market with as-a-Service offerings and transact recurring revenue at scale. With Klein’s guidance and support, the company aims to lead the way for hardware manufacturers and system integrators in their transition to the promising Hardware-as-a-Service business model, by easily integrating with Xyte’s plug-and-play platform.

Randy Klein (Image credit: Xyte)

“I have always been driven by one simple goal: to make a difference in our industry," explained Klein. "Today, the world we live in has changed. We use subscription models throughout our daily lives. Our industry is no exception. I am so thrilled to join Xyte. Omer and his team are the future of our industry and have intelligently engineered a platform to adopt the hardware-as-a-service concept and “cloudify” connected devices. Xyte can truly transform and change our great industry.”

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors, with Daily Updates] (opens in new tab)

Xyte was founded by Omer Brookstein, CEO and Boris Dinkevich, CTO, in 2020 to provide the AV industry with an integrated solution to manage, service, and commercialize connected devices—all in one place via the cloud.

"We welcome Randy and his industry insight at this time of rapid growth for Xyte," said Brookstein. "By providing manufacturers with a platform to offer end-users a more financially stable way to buy and refresh technology, we will start to see innovations develop faster. Randy steered Crestron through the move from analog to digital and many periods of rapid change and innovation in his three decades with the company, so we're pleased to have his support as we navigate the same seismic change with our partners."