QSC Showcases Premium Audio and Control Solutions at Nationwide USA Today Wine & Food Experience Festival

QSC is sponsoring the USA Today Wine & Food Experience, which kicks off Sept. 7, in New York. As the official audio solutions provider for this 10-city nationwide tour, QSC will support the sprawling festival’s music and live demonstrations with its premium audio and control solutions.

Throughout the festival grounds, an immersive compliment of local music and scheduled announcements will be processed, managed, and controlled by the new MP-M Series music and paging mixer, which is part of the QSC Premium Business Music Solutions. Designed for music reinforcement in retail, restaurant, hospitality, and other commercial spaces, the MP-M Series mixers offer a holistic systems approach with an intuitive, wizard-based configuration tool for integrators, and a customizable end user control experience for the venue staff.

In addition, the festival will feature a full stage for celebrity chef demonstrations, powered by KLA Series line array loudspeakers and a TouchMix Digital Mixer, as well as multiple VIP areas, reinforced by K.2 Series powered loudspeakers.

“This nationwide festival will feature a cross-section of some of our newest and most popular audio and control solutions,” said David Fuller, senior director of product management—live sound, QSC. “For over 50 years, QSC has consistently enabled and delivered unparalleled audio experiences for a wide variety of events and venues, from the world’s largest theme parks and stadiums to intimately-sized venues such as coffee bars and restaurants. We are proud to showcase our diverse portfolio at the USA Today Wine & Food Experience and illustrate how exceptional audio can powerfully transform almost any audience experience.”