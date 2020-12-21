QSC Ships New Surface-Mount AcousticDesign Series Loudspeaker

The What: QSC is shipping the AD-S5T, a 5.25-inch two-way loudspeaker system designed for a wide variety of foreground and background sound reinforcement applications.

The What Else: By utilizing native Q-SYS network amplifiers, including CX-Q Series, or standalone QSC DSP processing amplifiers, integrators can take advantage of Intrinsic Correction, a proprietary voicing algorithm for QSC loudspeakers, which helps to further reduce the setup time and tuning process.

To ease installation, the AD-S5T includes the X-Mount system, which enables the loudspeaker to be aimed and installed at a variety of precise, repeatable angles without slipping over time. It’s available in black (RAL9011) or white (RAL9010) and housed in a rugged ABS enclosure to easily withstand the harshest elements.

“We designed the AD-S5T on the same foundation as the rest of the award-winning QSC AcousticDesign Series, which has become a staple in the industry for installations requiring a refined audio experience,” said Travis Nie, product manager, Installed Loudspeakers, QSC. “This new 5.25-inch loudspeaker offers integrators yet another surface-mount option to easily meet the needs of any customer looking to enhance the overall sound and create a memorable experience for their audience.”

The Bottom Line: The AcousticDesign Series includes a wide variety of sizes and enclosure types (surface-mount, pendant-mount, ceiling-mount, columnar, and SUB/SAT) and provides consistent sonic characteristics across the entire line, allowing the ability to mix and match enclosures in a single installation.