QSC Announces New Q-SYS Control Plugins for Meeting Room Devices

The What: QSC has released two new Q-SYS Control plugins for Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager. The Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone plugin and the UCI QR Code plugin allow for drag-and-drop integration into the Q-SYS Ecosystem, saving programming time and resources for AV integrators, programmers and consultants.

The What Else: New to Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager, the Sennheiser plugin allows users to discover the microphone on the same subnet as the Q-SYS Core processor, monitor audio levels, and view in real time the vertical and horizontal angle of the detected person speaking. All these capabilities can be exposed as graphic elements and drag and dropped onto any custom UCI.

"Sennheiser is excited that QSC has added support for the TeamConnect Ceiling 2 (TCC2) to the Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager," said Charlie Jones, global business development manager for business communications at Sennheiser. "The patented automatic beamforming technology of the microphone combined with the ease of integration into the Q-SYS Ecosystem allows integrators to deploy more meeting rooms even quicker than before, saving time and money."

The QSC UCI QR Code plugin enables designers to quickly create direct links to a given Q-SYS user control interface (UCI) and place them on existing Q-SYS touchscreen devices. Users need only aim their phone’s camera at these special QR codes, and the smartphone will automatically open the room’s predetermined controls through the Q-SYS control app or standard mobile web browser.

“The reality of our world has us all reconsidering how we design an effective meeting room," said Greg Mattson, product manager, Q-SYS Control, QSC. "The new UCI QR Code plugin allows integrators and programmers to easily adjust with a tool to help speed up integration and deliver a meeting space where end users can be productive and safe. Furthermore, as meeting rooms continue to evolve, we are committed to providing pre-built plugins for some of the most common meeting room endpoints to easily expand control capabilities of the Q-SYS Ecosystem."

The Bottom Line: The Sennheiser plugin offers configuration and management capabilities for its TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone inside the Q-SYS Ecosystem. The QSC UCI QR Code plugin expedites the process of putting room controls in the hands of a user’s smartphone, thus creating a safer, touchless meeting room environment.