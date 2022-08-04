PSNI Global Alliance Appoints ZeeVee as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner

The PSNI Global Alliance (opens in new tab) has selected ZeeVee (opens in new tab) to join the organization as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner (PVP).

PSNI Global Alliance is a network of technology integrators, manufacturers, distributors, and service providers in more than 50 countries across six continents. It is committed to promoting standardization, best practices, global support and customer satisfaction with one unified voice in the audiovisual industry.

(Image credit: ZeeVee)

“We carefully vet all prospective preferred vendor partners that play a crucial role in serving our varied clientele with resources and expertise for merging systems that cover IT, security, environmental control, managed services and AV/UCC solutions and services,” said Tom Roberts, PSNI Global Alliance vendor program director. “ZeeVee is an exceptional organization that consistently delivers the best in both product quality and service which dovetails with our mission and meets the needs of our network of partners and end-users.”

[PSNI Global Alliance Continues Worldwide Expansion] (opens in new tab)

ZeeVee will participate in the PSNI Marketing Summit set for August 10-11 in Cincinnati, OH. On the first day, the company will be formally admitted into the organization and will present its credentials during its own “PVP Session.” On day 2, ZeeVee will participate in marketing sessions focused on deploying systems leveraging the latest technologies and best practices.

Joe Chordas, ZeeVee’s vice president, North American sales and corporate marketing, believes the PVP designation will provide his company with added international exposure and the benefit of The Alliance’s extensive knowledge base. He noted the enthusiastic reception of ZeeVee’s offerings received from dozens of integrators when he introduced them at the PSNI Design Summit in St. Louis last month.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“PSNI Global Alliance is well known for maintaining the highest standards in its selection process,” said Chordas. “Being named a preferred vendor partner is a critically important industry credential. Having previously worked with several international PSNI Certified Solution Providers on an ad hoc basis, we recognize the strength and quality of the organization. We know it will help us to extend our reach to additional markets.”