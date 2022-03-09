PSNI Global Alliance Continues Worldwide Expansion

PSNI Global Alliance, the global network of premier technology integrators and service providers, continues to reinforce its global presence with the announcement of three new Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) in Europe and Africa.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Ésistemas, LAV and Audio Visual Control Systems to The Alliance, said Chris Miller, Executive Director of PSNI Global Alliance. “Expanding our global footprint with three respected service providers inside of their marketplace is a true mark of the capabilities we can provide to our customers. Each CSP inside of The Alliance brings something unique to the table and we look forward to working with all three to further extend and unite our Alliance across the world.”

Located in Porto and Lisbon, Portugal—and the inaugural Alliance CSP in the country—Esistemas is dedicated to the design, distribution, and installation of AV solutions across Portugal.

Joining Ésistemas on the PSNI Certified Solution Provider roster is Swedish integrator Ljus & AV Teknik also known as LAV. Based in Stockholm, LAV, are a known and respected integrator for the region. Having begun supplying AV equipment to Stockholm’s first-ever discotheque, the company now provides a comprehensive AV service to Sweden’s capital and beyond.

In this latest wave of new members, PSNI welcome another in-country first with Audio Visual Control Systems Ltd in Nairobi, Kenya. AVCS is recognized as Kenya’s leading designer, supplier and integrator of audio/visual and broadcast technology in the country, with a key focus on IT-based solutions.

PSNI represents licensed service and integration offices in 50 countries spanning across six continents. Membership to The Alliance is a commitment to embrace standardization, best-practices, global support and client satisfaction as one unified voice in the audiovisual industry.