PSNI Global Alliance Announces New Board of Directors

PSNI Global Alliance has announced its 2021-2022 Global Board of Directors.

With PSNI’s global Certified Solution Provider (CSP) network now tipping the scales at 50 countries, the Alliance has elected Toby Wise, managing director at Snelling Business Systems as a global director-at-Large and appointed Patrik Camp, COO at Informationsteknik and Jeremy Elsesser, president at Level 3 Audiovisual as members-At-large. Kevin Groves, CEO of Alpha Video, remains president of the Alliance, serving his second year in the role.

“We are thrilled to announce this outstanding board,” said PSNI executive director, Chris Miller. “Representing the true worldwide reach of PSNI, these individuals bring a unique combination of expertise, experience, and commitment, and we are excited to further build together, share knowledge, and explore opportunities as we emerge from the COVID pandemic.”

The full roster of PSNI's 2021-2022 Global Board of Directors includes: