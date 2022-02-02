PSNI Global Alliance Announces 2022 Board of Directors

PSNI Global Alliance, the global network of premier technology integrators and service providers, has announced its 2022-2023 Global Board of Directors to reflect the combined global strength of its Certified Solution Provider (CSP) and Strategic Alliance Partner (SAP) network.

With PSNI's ever-expanding global network exceeding 50 countries, across six continents, The Alliance sees John Laughlin step up from his former vice president role to president. Laughlin--CEO of Conference Technologies--will head the PSNI Board in an upcoming year of network innovation, continued expansion and the launch of several new global managed services initiatives. Kevin Groves, CEO of Alpha Video, ascends to the position of chairman following two successful years as president.

"Following in the steps of so many great leaders of The Alliance over the past thirty-five years, I am personally delighted to announce our new board for the year ahead," said PSNI executive director Chris Miller. "These talented individuals represent the true global scope and vision of PSNI. Together, The Alliance delivers a unique combination of expertise, experience, and commitment. Under the guidance of our Board, we will grow individually and collectively, share knowledge and explore opportunities as we continue to emerge from the COVID pandemic."

The new PSNI Board in full:

•Executive Director: Chris Miller

•Chairman: Kevin Groves, Alpha Video

•President: John Laughlin, Conference Technologies

•Vice President: Stuart Allen, Allen Visual

•Secretary/Treasurer: Jeremy Elsesser, Level 3 AV

•EMEA Director-at-Large: Toby Wise, Snelling Business Systems

•LATAM Director-at-Large: Susana Alvarez, Newtech Multimedia

•APAC Director-at-Large: Roy Lo, China Tech Engineering

•North America Director-at-Large: Derek Paquin, Diversified

•Global Director-at-Large: Roger Grau, Ditec Communicaciones

PSNI Global Alliance Certified Solution Providers (CSPs) share a common goal to provide exceptional experiences to end-users through single-source partnerships that provide local solutions and global reach. Alliance companies recommend names for open positions on the PSNI Board of Global Directors. A Nomination Committee then reviews and interviews the candidates for each open board position based on member interest, previous member participation, company size and diversity, and geographical presence.

To date, PSNI Global Alliance represents over 200 licensed service and integration offices around the globe, spanning across 6 continents making it the largest global network of AV/UCC integrators covering the largest geographical area in the world.