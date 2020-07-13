Baker Audio Visual Joins PSNI Global Alliance

Baker Audio Visual has joined the PSNI Global Alliance as its latest North American member.

“PSNI Global Alliance is synonymous with the highest level of standards and quality in the AV industry. To be accepted into this elite group is something we consider to be a great honor," said Kasie Grant, business development for Baker AV.

“One of the primary pillars that Baker AV’s business stands upon is partnerships. Whether it be with other PSNI members, or the Preferred Vendor Partners, it was important to be able to expand our network—allowing us to ensure that we remain a trusted technology partner," continued Grant. "This year has brought about new challenges for everyone, including the technology industry, and we can’t think of a better time to be a part of such a top-tier group of like-minded companies with the ability to work through those challenges together and share the knowledge that we have acquired along the way.”

“I am pleased to welcome Baker Audio Visual and their team to the PSNI global network," added Chris Miller, executive director of PSNI Global Alliance. "Companies with longevity and success like Baker AV that are committed to quality, professionalism, and overall client satisfaction are great additions to our global network.”

“As we emerge from the challenges of this year, we are confident that we have the best partners in the world alongside us—continuing to raise the standards for AV excellence by combining our strengths," Miller concluded. "We look forward to great success and growth with Baker AV for many years to come.”