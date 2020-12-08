Products You Can't Miss at AV Network Nation

AV Network Nation (AVN²), a virtual tech discovery day, will be held on December 10.

The day will feature panels on topics ranging from networked audio to digital signage—with 4.75 AVIXA RUs available to attendees—and will have a virtual exhibit hall filled with the hottest pro AV innovations.

AtlasIED Atmosphere

AtlasIED's Atmosphere platform sets a new standard for digital audio. Touch-less control, easy-to-program automation, and AI offer integrators and users an effortless way to create the perfect Atmosphere for their business.

Chief Tablet Floor Stand

Chief's Tablet Floor Stand supports column-mounted, temperature-sensing tablets up to 10 lbs (4.5 kg). Accessories support additional VESA-mounted tablets for digital signage and the Brother TD2020 Printer to create a complete safe space solution.

Dell 86 4K Interactive Touch Monitor

Dell’s 86-inch 4K touch display delivers amazing visuals and a natural writing experience utilizing FlatFrog In-Glass touch technology.

FSR Smart-Way Raceway

Intelligent wire management features in-or-on-floor installation. Multi-color device boxes offer versatility of power and/or data to maximize efficiency and productivity.

HDBaseT Spec 3.0

HDBaseT Spec 3.0 products are your solution for long-reach distribution of uncompressed HDMI2.0 - 4K@60 4:4:4.

Kramer Corona Tags

Corona Tag is an innovative secure device designed to monitor social distancing in the workplace, school, or public venues, eliminating the need for a wide shut-down in case of infection.

NETGEAR AV Line M4250 Fully Managed Switches

NETGEAR’s AV Line features switching engineered for 1G AV over IP with PoE+, Ultra90 PoE++, and rear-facing ports ensuring a clean integration in AV racks.

Planar HRO Series

Planar HRO Series fine pitch outdoor LED video walls are built for close-up daylight viewing, featuring 3,500-nit brightness and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Shure MXA710 Linear Array

The Shure MXA710 Linear Array is designed for high-quality audio capture in premium AV conferencing environments. The low-profile MXA710 subtly blends into any meeting room aesthetic without sacrificing audio quality.

Sony BRAVIA BZ40H Series of 4K HDR Professional Displays

Sony’s 55- to 85-inch displays combine flexibility, connectivity, ease of use, and superior picture quality with a powerful SoC platform.

VisibilityOne

VisibilityOne offers real-time monitoring for collaboration systems like Zoom, Poly, Cisco, Logitech, and related IoT. See the health of all collaboration room resources on one dashboard.

