AV Network Nation Approved for 4.75 AVIXA CTS RUs

AV Network Nation , taking place virtually on December 10, has been approved by the AVIXA independent Certification Renewal Committee to provide learning opportunities for CTS holders and others for their continued professional development; the event is worth 4.75 AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs) for CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I holders.

“The CTS program is the marquee certification in the AV industry,” said Tim Albright, founder, AVNation. “The number of CTS RUs available to our attendees drives the point home that we are committed to providing quality AV education in support of that program.”

“The CTS program has been the leading AV professional credential for more than 30 years, and today there are over 13,000 CTS holders around the world,” said David Labuskes, CTS, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “We’re thrilled that the AV Network Nation event has made the commitment to become a CTS renewal unit provider, which will help AV professionals continue to invest in their professional development.”