Starin Introduces ProAV Outfitters at InfoComm 2018

AV distribution company Starin is debuting ProAV Outfitters, a new means of providing complete “deliverables,” at InfoComm 2018 booth C4120.

Over the past year, Starin has developed, prototyped, and piloted a new means of providing complete “deliverables.” It works under the banner ProAV Outfitters. More than a bundle of key components, it is cables, accessories, and all materials.

“Down to the toggle bolt,” said Starin's VP of marketing, Bobby Swartz. “It’s more than a bundle. We have step-by-step instruction sets to enable the least experienced technician to know how to assemble quickly. We used the Ikea assembly model to make it easy. Resulting in our being able to provide the gift of time.”

Versus attempting to source from 30 or more separate providers of components and parts, with the hassle of chasing down arrival and staging. Everything can now come from one place, at one time to the shop or job site. Which in turn, saves procurement and purchasing headaches.

The instruction manuals also give integrators the opportunity to provide provisioning to the Do-It-Yourselfer market where many Higher-Ed and enterprise level organizations that have in-house installation staff.

ProAV Outfitters is not just the name of the service Starin has to assist in enabling growth potential in the market. It is the network of reselling integrators working within the Starin community. ProAV Outfitters is an eco-system. While integrators attack their primary custom projects, they have a fast lane for more business that does not include extra resources.

ProAV Outfitters has two categories of deliverables for integrators to provide, Collaboration Stations and Video Walls. The UC-based Collaboration Stations have Huddle and Conference Room configurations. Designed for Zoom Video Conferencing, Starin has Zoom-approved ZoomRooms with all the brands in the Zoom eco-system. Starin also has packages for any other general Unified Communications platform.

Video walls of LED or LCD displays are the second category of deliverables. Barco Uni-See, Neoti, and LG displays enter into the product mix. “We also have additional labor or supervision services. In our early pilot runs with one 12’ x 40’ wall, the team was in and out in two days with time to spare. An almost identical project was eight days from a manufacturer,” said Mitch Rauch, strategic development manager for Starin.

ProAV Outfitters aims to make the customer experience more reliable and enjoyable while helping integrators satisfy new expectations.