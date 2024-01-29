Pro AV Newsmakers: Visionary's Acquisition, Plus 21 (!!!) New Appointments to Know

January has gotten off to a fast start for the Pro AV industry. In last week's Pro AV Newsmakers, we highlighted nine people who ascended to new positions.

The promotions and appointments haven't slowed down. Here are quite a few you may have missed.

People News

Sphere Entertainment Welcomes New President, Sphere Business Operations

Jennifer Koester, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of diverse experience, will join the Sphere Entertainment as president, Sphere business operations effective February 5th. In this new position, Koester will lead the strategy and execution of all business aspects of the Vegas Sphere.



Koester will work together with executive leadership to grow the Sphere businesses, including maximizing the calendar and ticket sales with the company’s proprietary shows and attractions; driving strategic partnerships as well as focusing on bespoke “only in Sphere” bookings with artists, managers, and promoters; and developing a corporate conference business for product launches and other events. Koester will be based in New York and report to James Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer, Sphere Entertainment.

For the past 25 years, she has provided legal counsel, led business development efforts, driven strategy and internal operations and external go to market for F100 companies with a unique ability to integrate legal, technical, business and operational matters. Most recently, she served as Managing Director, Americas Strategic Alliances, Global Partnerships at Google Commercial Operations. In this role she was responsible for leading the overall relationship with Google’s most strategic partners to drive greater incremental value across Google’s products and services. Koester also previously served as director, telecommunications and video distributors, Global Partnerships at Google, where she was a key contributor to product strategy and roadmaps that delivered new revenue opportunities, including development and monetization of advertising product lines. Koester’s experience prior to Google includes serving as SVP of advanced advertising product development, data analytics, and ad 0perations at Cablevision.

AVI Systems Promote Four to Leadership Roles

To help scale capabilities and services as the company continues to grow in the United States and serve multinational clients around the world, AVI SYSTEMS promoted four industry veterans to new roles.

Don Mastro was promoted to chief revenue officer. After serving as EVO of global sales at AVI Systems, his new role not only oversees the sales engine that drives AVI’s growth, he also responsible for developing the company’s new vertical market teams in federal and education. Mastro will continue to serve as the overall leader of global sales teams for GPA.

Michael Safranski—who joined AVI Systems in 2004 and was most recently vice president of services operations—was promoted to vice president, managed services. In his new role, Safranski will create alignment and scalability of the company’s expanding Managed Services offerings.

After serving professionally in various audiovisual industry roles since 2010, Zach Valigura joined AVI Systems in 2021 as enterprise delivery manager. Now as vice president of integration and delivery, Valigura oversees AVI’s technical services team across the United States, bringing cohesive strategy to all integration services, projects and programs at AVI.

First joining AVI in 2003, Keith Yandell has served AVI Systems as a design engineer, technical services manager, and as AVI’s director of engineering. Since 2019, he has led the company’s audiovisual solutions practice team and is now the vice president of innovation. In this new role, Yandell will leverage his product knowledge and manufacturer relationships to lead AVI’s practice areas, support complex client engagements, enhance the company’s reference design offerings, and develop AVI’s roadmap of future innovations to be brought to market.

Shure Names Sean Bowman To Lead North American Sales

Newly appointed associate vice president Sean Bowman will lead Shure's North America sales. Bowman joined Shure as senior sales manager in 2016. He previously led retail sales for the former U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand region, taking on responsibility for regional sales, market development, and regional marketing team leadership.

Bowman has a track record of growing the organization with innovative and user-centric strategies, including boosting relationships with key channel partners to get closer to these customers and grow the e-commerce business regionally.

In his new role, Bowman will focus on building Shure’s go-to-market structure in sales management, market development, regional marketing, and customer experience to align with Shure's strategic priorities, achieve business goals, and prepare for future growth.

MAXHUB Appoints David Heeg Enterprise Sales Manager, Midwest

MAXHUB has appointed David Heeg to the position of enterprise sales manager, Midwest. In his new role with MAXHUB, Heeg will be responsible for driving sales of MAXHUB products throughout the Midwest United States, encompassing Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. With oversight of MAXHUB’s comprehensive line of LED, LCD, IFP (Interactive Flat Panel), MTR (Microsoft Teams Room), and UC (Universal Communications) products, Heeg will manage the various sales representative firms within the territory to help develop and foster business. This involves interaction with system integrators, dealers, and others to increase market share and create thriving partnerships with existing and new MAXHUB customers alike.

Heeg brings a wealth of industry experience to his position with MAXHUB. He is a seasoned sales leader with a background in channel sales, team building, training, partner program development, and implementation. His extensive work history includes serving as regional sales manager for Crestron Electronics. In this capacity, he was responsible for selling the entire suite of Crestron solutions to key resellers throughout his territory. Additionally, he was the senior manager for North American distribution sales at Christie Digital Systems. In this role, Heeg managed a team of sales professionals and provided onboarding, mentorship, and conducted regular team meetings to support his associates. He also helped create and execute marketing programs, registration programs, VIR (Volume Incentive Rebate) programs, and more to drive sales.

K-array Appoints Five to Strengthen Global Scale

K-array began 2024 with a series of new appointments aimed at strengthening the brand’s development on a global scale, with a focus on the AV market. Internally, Francesco Maffei, Simone Rossoni, Daniel Strasserra, and Lorenzo De Poi are adopting new and strategic roles within the company, while Pro AV veteran Vincenzo Borelli joins K-array for the first time in the role of business development manager focused on the live events market.

Maffei, formerly area sales manager EMEA, has been appointed to the new role of sales director. In this role, Maffei will oversee commercial efforts across all regions. Also joining the sales team, Rossoni will be responsible for driving growth and providing comprehensive sales support in the Italian and Swiss markets

With 16 years of experience working globally with K-array, Strasserra will take on the role of global business development manager, with a broad focus across all vertical market sectors. Within previous roles in the sales department and as a support engineer, Strasserra has forged relationships with K-array partners worldwide, and this heritage will be pivotal in further developing the K-array brand in both new and existing markets.

De Poi will be heading up brand management across both the K-array and KGEAR brands. De Poi has been instrumental in growing the prominence of KGEAR in his previous role as global sales and marketing manager and this new role will focus on cultivating the corporate identities of the two distinct brands.

Lastly, Borrelli, whose career in professional audio included several years as regional sales manager at d&b audiotechnik, joins K-array to drive business development within the live events market. His new role will support existing partners, identify and create new associations and looking for opportunities in additional sales segments.

HOLOPLOT Welcomes New Head of Marketing

Jocelyne Bückner was appointed HOLPLOT's new head of marketing. Bückner brings over 15 years of marketing experience gained in various senior positions, including her latest leadership role at d&b audiotechnik as director of brand and corporate communications.

In her new role, Bückner will handle both the experience-focused initiatives and the more practical 'nuts and bolts' marketing aspects of HOLOPLOT product launches. Bückner also emphasizes the marketing team’s continuing role in building the HOLOPLOT brand for the long term and nurturing it to further strengthen its reputation as a leader in the audio industry. With her extensive experience in scaling up marketing functions, HOLOPLOT also aims to expand its partner marketing program, facilitating mutual growth between the company and its partners.

Powersoft Welcomes New MEA Business Development Manager

Powersoft appointed Takis Tsonopoulos as business development manager for the MEA region. In his new role, Tsonopoulos will be responsible for new and existing clients and working closely with high-level decision-makers in the region.

Tsonopoulos brings over 30 years of industry experience to his new role and joins Powersoft from HARMAN International, where he worked as an account manager, overseeing professional audio distributor accounts for the south EMEA regions.

In his new role, Tsonopoulos will be focusing on building and strengthening relationships with potential clients and partners in the region, by gaining insights from Powersoft’s established customer base. Collaborating closely with the company’s distributors, he will particularly focus on understanding the unique requirements of consultants, integrators, and contractors to provide valuable support through the right products, services, and solutions for their designs and installations.

ACT Entertainment Launches Professional Audio Division

ACT Entertainment enhanced its professional live sound division with the appointment of several new industry experts. Included among them is Ralph Mastrangelo, who takes on the role of director of sales: live sound; as well as Richard “Rick” Coleman, who will serve as outside sales representative: live sound; and Joe Langholt, as product specialist: live sound.

Mastrangelo has spent his entire life working in the live event industry. He is a touring and live sound engineer and production manager who has toured globally with the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Dwight Yoakam, and the late Joe Cocker, to name a few. Mastrangelo spent over 20 years with Clair Global (formerly Clair Brothers), where he most recently served as senior director of touring and is credited with successfully orchestrating and launching the Tour Sound division at VER.

Coleman began his Pro AV career with his own sound and production company in central Florida, ultimately selling the venture. He later joined Meyer Sound for a 24-year tenure.

An accomplished sound engineer, Langholt has spent the past 20 years working with production companies while simultaneously filling his passport touring with major artists like Journey, Beastie Boys, and Neil Young. He has done everything from serving as crew chief, to flying PA and mixing FOH/monitors.

Bluefin Welcomes Tim Bailey as Chief Operating Officer

Bluefin International welcomes Tim Bailey as its new chief operating 0fficer (COO). Bailey brings 20 years of AV industry experience and expertise to Bluefin, having previously held key leadership roles at Waveguide with a proven track record of successfully overseeing operations and engineering. He is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Bluefin's position as a market leader in display technology.

“I am excited to join the outstanding team at Bluefin and look forward to strengthening and growing our offerings to our clients and partners with exemplary engineering solutions and customer service," said Bailey. "Bluefin has an unbeatable product offering, and my goal is to strengthen their efforts for quality and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Bluefin team and contributing to the continued success of the organization."

Jetbuilt Appoints Max Kopsho to a Business Development Role

Jetbuilt appointed Max Kopsho, RCDD, PMP, CTS-I/D, to a business development role. In this position, Kopsho will be instrumental in expanding business relationships, supporting the development of new and existing customer connections, and enhancing the overall sales operations.

Kopsho brings expertise in strategic planning, client relationship management, sales amplification, account acquisition and team development. With over 20 years of industry experience, Kopsho has worked with many manufacturers, including Christie Digital Systems, Audinate, Legrand AV, WolfVision, and Kramer Electronics, and brings experience as an integrator. As a result, he possesses a deep understanding of the unique challenges and priorities faced by system integrators, designers, consultants, and end users.

Kopsho will play a pivotal role in identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, fostering customer relationships and driving revenue growth.

AV Pro Global Appoints VP, International Sales

AVPro Global appointed of James Trumper as vice president of international sales. Trumper will report to Jeff Murray, AVPro founder and CEO, and oversee AVPro’s international business development initiatives. Trumper brings considerable sales expertise from audiovisual (AV) connectivity and financial organizations including OneAV (UK), HDANYWHERE, and HSBC.

“James is a consummate sales professional with the knowledge and skills to accelerate our international expansion initiatives,” said Murray. “We are delighted to welcome James to the AVPro Global team and are certain he will be instrumental in growing our business worldwide."

HH Audio Appoints Kyle Watson

HH Audio named Kyle Watson to the post of product manager. Watson has been a member of the Headstock family for more than a year, having worked as an after-sales and service coordinator across the group’s brands. Prior to that, he gained valuable sales experience at PMT’s Birmingham store.

“I’m very much looking forward to the new challenge and certainly expect to hit the ground running at ISE," he said. "The role of product manager at HH aligns perfectly with my areas of interest in the audio industry, and I see it as a real opportunity to develop my ideas in a fast-moving and competitive sector.”

Company News

Visionary Acquires Azure Development Solutions

Visionary has acquired IPTV software company and U.K. distributor, Azure Development Solutions, which operates under the brand NetworkTV. This move enhances Visionary’s capabilities in IPTV and expands its AV-over-IP sales channels, while simultaneously establishing a strong European headquarters.

The acquisition enables the company to leverage NetworkTV’s established market presence and expertise in the U.K. and European markets. NetworkTV, known for its technical expertise in IPTV solutions and excellence in customer service, will now operate as Visionary’s European arm, positioning the company to better serve its growing customer base across the continent.

NetworkTV’s existing management team will assume leadership of the new European operation, ensuring seamless integration and continuation of high-quality services. The integration of NetworkTV into Visionary's operations will significantly enhance the company's IPTV offerings with a broader range of advanced network AV solutions, and additionally establish a European headquarters in the UK, bolstering Visionary's operational capacity. This strategic move is anticipated to accelerate the growth of Visionary's global sales and distribution network, offering customers the benefit of combined expertise and resources.

The Farm Joins Global AV Distributor Midwich Group

MIDWICH GROUP has acquired The Farm, joining forces with the group’s U.S. operation, Starin Marketing, to expand its geographical footprint and enhance its current levels of customer and manufacturer support. The Farm CEO and president John Hood said the move enables his company to invest in building and deepening services—starting with current partners Q-SYS and Visionary Solutions.

XTEN-AV Secures Strategic Investment from ADI

XTEN-AV has received a minority investment from Resideo Technologies. Resideo is a global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. Resideo is also a global distributor of security, life safety, AV, and low-voltage products through its ADI Global Distribution business.

XTEN-AV provides a collaborative software platform for integrators to conceptualize designs and streamline proposal processes. Additionally, XTEN-AV helps maximize efficiency, benefiting integrators, designers, and end-users alike.

"We continue to see Pro AV as a growth category, and we're investing in technology to help drive the industry forward," said Stu Tisdale, SVP and CEO, ADI Global Distribution. "We recognize the value XTEN-AV's platform delivers, and we're excited to support them to advance their software platform and help deliver greater impact to customers."

Focusrite Group, American Music & Sound Extend 20-Year Partnership

2024 marks the 20-year anniversary of the U.S. distribution partnership between Focusrite Group and American Music & Sound (AM&S). In addition to its continued role as a key U.S. distribution partner for Focusrite and Novation branded products, AM&S has now been selected to support the ADAM Audio brand as well.

Dealers can order ADAM Audio's—which is known for innovative studio monitoring technology—high-definition speakers via the AM&S B2B dealer portal, sales hotline, or customer service representatives.

“We’ve built up a great working relationship with the team at AM&S throughout the years,” noted Focusrite Group Americas’ SVP Laura Camacho. “Alongside the significant growth of Focusrite Group, there have been tremendous changes in the U.S. market with consumer purchasing preferences and trends. The dealer landscape has also certainly seen several huge shifts over the last two decades. AM&S has been able to respond to these changes quickly and adapt to continue to facilitate our growth.”