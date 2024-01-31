BREAKING: Meet NETGEAR's New CEO, Charles (CJ) Prober

NETGEAR will see a transition at the top. The company announced that Patrick C.S. Lo, current chief executive officer and chairman of the board, is retiring from his position at NETGEAR and from the company’s Board and will be succeeded by Charles (CJ) Prober, a senior technology executive, to succeed him effective immediately. Lo will remain as a strategic advisor to support a seamless leadership transition through July 2024 and Prober will also join NETGEAR’s Board of Directors.

“As co-founder of NETGEAR, and leader for nearly three decades, it goes without saying that Patrick Lo’s impact on the company is undeniable," said Thomas H. Waechter, NETGEAR lead independent director. "His vision for delivering the future of connectivity through advanced networking products and solutions has shaped who we are as a company, and we celebrate all he has accomplished. CJ has the full confidence of the Board. We look forward to working with him and the NETGEAR leadership team to take the company forward for its next phase of innovation.”

[Pro AV Newsmakers: Visionary's Acquisition, Plus 21 (!!!) New Appointments to Know]

“When Mark Merrill and I founded NETGEAR 28 years ago, the internet was beginning to show its impact on the world,” said Lo. “We seized the opportunity, and we’ve been innovating and leading the industry in the creation of advanced networking technologies for homes and businesses around the world ever since. We’ve pushed the boundaries of what can be experienced in a connected world, and I am all for the next chapter of the NETGEAR story.”

Charles (CJ) Prober (Image credit: NETGEAR)

The appointment of Prober follows a thorough search process over the last 12 months, conducted by the NETGEAR Board, with the goal of appointing a next-generation leader with extensive consumer electronics, software and subscription experience.

Prober is a seasoned and successful business leader who has focused on driving growth, transformation and innovation in his past roles, with decades of expertise in building cutting edge consumer experiences for devices and digital platforms. His experience spans leadership positions at top consumer and technology brands, including roles as president of Life360, CEO at Tile (acquired by Life360), chief operating officer at GoPro, and SVP of digital publishing at Electronic Arts (EA). Prior to his operating roles, Prober served as a consultant with McKinsey & Company where he helped to guide several B2B technology companies.

[ISE 2024 Central: AV Network Product News and Updates]

“As an innovator and pioneer, NETGEAR is an admired and respected brand by both consumers and businesses at a time when connectivity matters more than ever,” said Prober. “I have built my career on delivering innovative and industry-leading products and services and am proud to join the NETGEAR team to continue this path and to create value for all stakeholders, continuing the company’s strong focus on innovation in the industry. The path forward is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to partnering with the Board, our partners and NETGEAR’s global employee base.”