Pro AV Newsmakers: Utelogy Elevates the Smart Workplace and Yes, More People on the Move

Another week means more Pro AV partnerships and people moving on up. Here's a look at what you may have missed.

People News

Rusty Wagner Joins SNA Displays as Sales Director, Central

Rusty Wagner has joined SNA Displays’ sales division, working out of the company’s Dallas office. Wagner brings 25 years of audiovisual industry experience, recently from AVI Systems where he was the area VP responsible for building and coaching sales teams. His focus at SNA Displays will be serving existing client accounts and growing new business in the central United States.

“I look forward to applying my experience both as a sales team leader and individual contributor to my new role at SNA Displays,” said Wagner. “I bring a cross-functional mindset in my approach, working with operations, engineering, project management, and marketing to ensure clients receive detailed and thorough care.”

Rainer Brandstätter Returns to AV Stumpfl

Pro AV veteran Rainer Brandstätter has rejoined AV Stumpfl in the newly created role of product partnership manager.

After transitioning into an IT consultant role during COVID-19, he returned to AV Stumpfl in September. In his new position, which he describes as a hybrid role that sits between the sales and technical teams, he is responsible for PIXERA’s technology partners and third-party integrations, a role which takes on particular importance given the open-API nature of PIXERA 2.0.

Draper Names New Pro AV Regional Sales Manager–Western U.S.

Draper has hired Sam Nord as Pro AV regional sales manager for the Western United States. Nord will be responsible for working with AV dealers and The Farm rep firm in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Nord brings over 25 years of experience with system integrators and as a manufacturer. He was most recently as VP of global sales for Listen Technologies.

“I’m looking forward to this tremendous opportunity,” said Nord. “Draper has a great reputation in the industry and I’m going to enjoy working with the sales team to support our rep, dealers, and partners throughout the region. I could not be more pleased.”

Company News

Utelogy, Neat to Elevate Smart Workspace Technology

Utelogy now integrates with Neat's innovative video devices. This collaboration leverages the Neat Pulse API for seamless cloud integration, enriching Utelogy's platform with a suite of features aimed at optimizing workplace efficiency and simplifying device management.

Through this partnership, Utelogy's platform now integrates with Neat devices supported through the Neat Pulse API, offering unprecedented capabilities in people counting, occupancy reporting, and environmental monitoring—elements crucial for today's smart buildings and collaborative workspaces.

Features for Enhanced Workspace Intelligence

Accurate people counting and occupancy insights via Neat devices, integrated seamlessly into Utelogy’s platform for measurable real-time space utilization.

Real-time and historic insights into environmental data, including CO2 levels, humidity, temperature, and device health, ensuring optimal meeting conditions.

Advanced control and configuration capabilities, such as remote reboot and change audio/video settings, alongside visibility into the device’s operational mode (Zoom Mode, Teams Mode).

This collaboration also emphasizes sustainability and efficiency. At the heart of this integration lies the enhanced energy savings and robust environmental monitoring capabilities, which collectively forge a sustainable operational footprint. The Utelogy platform is equipped with real-time alerting mechanisms, pivotal in enabling swift technical responses that guarantee an uninterrupted workflow and sustained device functionality. The practicality of remotely rebooting devices simplifies troubleshooting, minimizing downtime and enhancing productivity.

AVI-SPL India Opens Hyderabad Office

AVI-SPL has a new office in Hyderabad, one of the fastest growing cities in India and the company’s fifth location in the country. Since its incorporation in 2022, AVI-SPL India Private Limited has expanded at a tremendous pace, adding more than 150 team members and serving an increasing roster of local and global customers.

Hyderabad is a technology and operations hub for dozens of the Global Fortune 500 companies, including those who already work with AVI-SPL through its Global Strategic Accounts Program. AVI-SPL India’s vision for Hyderabad is greenfield opportunities fueled by fresh demand for digital workplace and experience technology. The digital transformation taking place in the market warrants the company establishing a solid home base and deep pool of talent there.

“We’re bringing a team of highly qualified project engineers, installation technicians, project managers, and service delivery managers to Hyderabad,” said Mala Prasad, regional director of AVI-SPL India. “The potential here is tremendous and we’re ready to help our customers think beyond to discover new communications and collaboration technology solutions that help them work smarter and live better.”

AV Partners Announces New Vendors and Team Appointments

Eric Leicht, president of Southern California independent manufacturers sales representative firm AV Partners, recently announced the addition of Screen Innovations, URC, and Lenbrook to the firm’s portfolio.

In addition, channel sales veteran Danny Thompson has joined the firm. Thompson brings four decades of consumer electronics experience. For the last three decades he has held sales and training roles with Oliver Marketing, MK Marketing, Savant, and Kaleidescape, and has earned numerous industry awards and certifications (ISF). As regional sales manager, Thompson covers San Diego, Inland Empire, and Arizona for AV Partners.

Screen Innovations Expands Sales Force, Boost Dealer Training, and Incentives

Screen Innovations (SI) is upping its sales staff and factory training opportunities. There will be seven new sales firms including six new U.S. firms and one Canadian company. Since the fall of 2023 SI added AV Marketing Services (North Central), Momentum Marketing (Rockies), AV Partners (SoCal / AZ / LV), Elite3 Pro (TOLA), Luxury Integrated Technologies (SE), A I T Marketing (Metro NY / NJ), and 5 Element Sales and Marketing (Canada). The new sales partners were trained in Austin, TX, at SI facilities in February.

Additionally, SI is offering live event and online training events in March, April, and May 2024. Dealers are invited to join one of the free factory training events either in person or online. Live event participants will enjoy fun, food, and drinks while learning during the factory training meeting in Austin, TX. Dealers can sign up and work with their local sales representative.

Check Out the Plans for Powersoft's New Human Audio Experience Center HQ

Powersoft plans to open a new headquarters, the Powersoft Human Audio Experience Center. The new headquarters, covering more than 99,000 square feet across four floors, is built to accommodate a projected increase in the size of the company’s workforce, as outlined in its development plan for the coming years. By centralizing all corporate functions, it enhances departmental potential, improves cross-team collaboration, and delivers significant operational cost savings while boosting energy efficiency.

Powersoft's new HQ will be based on three core values: Human, Audio, Experience. The philosophy revolves around placing people, technology and experimentation at the core of the plan, with spaces designed to cater to the diverse needs of employees, clients, consultants and guests, as well as students and the local community. In addition to areas intended to foster innovation and technological excellence through research laboratories, spaces for quality testing, measurement and product demonstration, the Powersoft Human Audio Experience Center will boast green areas, meeting rooms, fitness areas, a fully equipped canteen, meeting rooms and coffee corners—environments to cultivate a vibrant and inviting workplace conducive to collaboration and employee welfare. The new building will serve as a versatile, multifaceted hub, featuring spaces for events, demonstrations, and educational purposes, alongside exhibition areas dedicated to showcasing the history and evolution of audio technologies.

Construction is anticipated to conclude in the latter part of 2026, after which production lines and all company departments will relocate from the existing premises to the new HQ.