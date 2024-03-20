Roadmap 2024: Utelogy

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

Kevin Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Utelogy, shares exclusive insight into the company's 2024 roadmap.

Kevin Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Utelogy
(Image credit: Future)

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Kevin Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Utelogy

As the global leader in the management, monitoring, and automated control in the modern workplace, Utelogy made a significant appearance at ISE 2024. The Utelogy platform enables customers to proactively manage their meeting space technology and helps to deliver meeting equity. 

The past year has been pivotal for Utelogy, with substantial enhancements to the platform driven by the growth of its global customer base. At ISE 2024, Utelogy announced a major architectural upgrade, introducing new features that promise to elevate platform usability and value. Strengthening the Utelligence program, Utelogy is raising the bar in security and compatibility, working alongside industry manufacturers to showcase exciting product integrations. Highlights include collaborations with MTR Cloud, Zoom Cloud, Logitech CollabOS, Poly Lens, NEAT Pulse, Yealink, and others.

Utelogy's strategy is grounded in smart, software-only solutions, leveraging advanced analytics, IoT, and AI to streamline energy and resource management." —Kevin Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Utelogy

A standout was Utelogy's integration with ServiceNow, which brings a new level of efficiency to alert management by seamlessly automating workflows and incident creation within ServiceNow's ITSM suite, backed by rich data from Utelogy.

Looking ahead, Utelogy's vision encompasses reshaping the AV/UC, IoT, and smart workspace management landscape. The forthcoming iteration of Utelogy will introduce digital twin technology, sustainability efforts, intelligent alerting, enhanced automation, self-healing features, and API expansions, all supported by a cloud-centric architecture and an improved user experience.

Utelogy's strategy is grounded in smart, software-only solutions, leveraging advanced analytics, IoT, and AI to streamline energy and resource management. This approach not only slashes total ownership costs but also delivers valuable analytics and insights.

Global growth and the crafting of connected environments demand bespoke solutions and relentless industry collaboration attuned to our customers' operational efficiencies. By delivering intelligent solutions that enhance user experiences through advanced insights and analytics, Utelogy is catering to the demands of a technologically interconnected global workspace. Utelogy's commitment to innovation ensures it remains the vanguard, meeting the ever-changing needs of AV and IT professionals with intuitive, cost-effective management tools.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.