Roadmap 2024: Utelogy

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2024.

Thought Leader: Kevin Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Utelogy

As the global leader in the management, monitoring, and automated control in the modern workplace, Utelogy made a significant appearance at ISE 2024. The Utelogy platform enables customers to proactively manage their meeting space technology and helps to deliver meeting equity.

The past year has been pivotal for Utelogy, with substantial enhancements to the platform driven by the growth of its global customer base. At ISE 2024, Utelogy announced a major architectural upgrade, introducing new features that promise to elevate platform usability and value. Strengthening the Utelligence program, Utelogy is raising the bar in security and compatibility, working alongside industry manufacturers to showcase exciting product integrations. Highlights include collaborations with MTR Cloud, Zoom Cloud, Logitech CollabOS, Poly Lens, NEAT Pulse, Yealink, and others.

Utelogy's strategy is grounded in smart, software-only solutions, leveraging advanced analytics, IoT, and AI to streamline energy and resource management." —Kevin Morrison, Chief Executive Officer at Utelogy

A standout was Utelogy's integration with ServiceNow, which brings a new level of efficiency to alert management by seamlessly automating workflows and incident creation within ServiceNow's ITSM suite, backed by rich data from Utelogy.

Looking ahead, Utelogy's vision encompasses reshaping the AV/UC, IoT, and smart workspace management landscape. The forthcoming iteration of Utelogy will introduce digital twin technology, sustainability efforts, intelligent alerting, enhanced automation, self-healing features, and API expansions, all supported by a cloud-centric architecture and an improved user experience.

Utelogy's strategy is grounded in smart, software-only solutions, leveraging advanced analytics, IoT, and AI to streamline energy and resource management. This approach not only slashes total ownership costs but also delivers valuable analytics and insights.

Global growth and the crafting of connected environments demand bespoke solutions and relentless industry collaboration attuned to our customers' operational efficiencies. By delivering intelligent solutions that enhance user experiences through advanced insights and analytics, Utelogy is catering to the demands of a technologically interconnected global workspace. Utelogy's commitment to innovation ensures it remains the vanguard, meeting the ever-changing needs of AV and IT professionals with intuitive, cost-effective management tools.