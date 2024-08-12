Pro AV Newsmakers: Sony Joins PSNI Global Alliance and Kramer's Big Week

This past week in Pro AV had some big news as Kramer acquired ZeeVee. With the acquisition, Kramer will significantly expand its AVoIP portfolio, accelerating growth and innovation. ZeeVee’s offering complements Kramer’s existing AVoIP solutions, enabling the company to provide a complete and integrated solution for customers. With deep expertise and a proven track record in 10Gbps technology, ZeeVee solutions help facilitate large-scale and complex deployments. Its medical-grade and certified product line will expand Kramer’s market reach and complement other Kramer solutions in this domain.

You can read all about it by clicking here.



Now, on to what else you may have missed.

People News

Kate Sims and Joe Marchitto Join ASG

Advanced Systems Group recently named two seasoned professionals to high-ranking positions within the organization. Kate Sims joins ASG as VP of strategic accounts, and Joe Marchitto will serve as CTO of strategic accounts. Sims and Marchitto bring extensive expertise in data storage within media workflow infrastructures.

Sims has worked in IT consulting and media technology services for over a decade, most recently as the VP of business development for a Los Angeles-based systems integration firm. In her new role, she oversees relationships between ASG technology partners and clients while spearheading the company’s growth across Southern California.

Marchitto works in partnership with Sims to build upon the established foundation of enterprise clientele in the Los Angeles area. Marchitto was tabbed to contribute his vast technical knowledge to the design and sales of systems to new and existing customers. Prior to joining ASG, Marchitto was the CIO of a systems design firm where he led three engineering teams focused on systems integration, cloud, and media asset management deployments. In addition to managing the engineering teams, he supported many of the firm’s largest global clients as a pre-sales solutions architect.

Riedel Communications Welcomes New Regional Sales Director

Riedel Communications has appointed Pino Barile to the newly created position of regional sales director, west. In this role, Barile oversees the Western regional sales team, focusing on expanding the company’s market presence across the United States and driving further success. Barile collaborates with Eastern regional sales director Dave Caulwell and works closely with key account sales managers, channel management, and business development teams.

Barile brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the broadcast industry, having previously held significant roles at Vizrt and Matrox Video. As sales director for enterprise and sports at Vizrt, Barile played a pivotal role in driving sales growth and developing strategic partnerships across the AMECS region. At Matrox Video, where he spent nearly two decades, Barile excelled as an account manager for the Western United States and Latin America, significantly growing the territory’s market presence through sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships as well as by attending regional and national trade shows to promote the brand.

Company News

Sony joins PSNI Global Alliance

Sony Electronics joined PSNI Global Alliance as a preferred vendor partner. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance the technology solutions offered to customers of PSNI Global Alliance and its Certified Solution Providers (CSPs), providing them with unparalleled access to Sony’s state-of-the-art professional display solutions.

Sony’s inclusion in PSNI Global Alliance is set to benefit customers with innovative and reliable solutions tailored for a wide range of applications, including hybrid workspaces, collaborative classrooms, immersive exhibits, command and control centers, transportation hubs, houses of worship, and retail spaces. The Alliance’s customers will enjoy seamless installation and support, leveraging the collective expertise of PSNI’s CSPs and Sony’s innovative technology.

“We are excited about the opportunities this partnership with PSNI Global Alliance provides," said Rich Ventura, VP of professional display solutions at Sony Electronics. "PSNI is committed to the highest operational standards worldwide and, like Sony, has a no-compromise approach in delivering these standards. We look forward to working closely with PSNI’s Certified Solution Providers to deliver exceptional experiences and transformative solutions to organizations worldwide.”

Key Digital Appoints Excellence Marketing as Manufacturer’s Rep

Key Digital Systems has appointed Excellence Marketing as its manufacturer’s rep for the region encompassing western Wisconsin, Minnesota, and North and South Dakota.



Born in Minnesota and well-established throughout the Upper Midwest region, Excellence Marketing was founded by Ken Simons in 1988. Key Digital joins a roster of brands represented by Excellence Marketing that includes Shure, Absen, Allen & Heath, Ashly, Draper, K&M, Listen Technologies, Lowell, SoundTube and Rockustics by MSE Audio, Solid Drive, Salamander Designs, SKB Cases, and Acoustical Fulfillment.

Draper Adds Three Pro AV Rep Firms

Draper recently added three new independent Pro AV manufacturer representatives.

Image Marketing West now represents Draper Pro AV products in northern California, northern Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Vision2 Marketing West covers southern California, southern Nevada, and Hawaii. UC Technology Partners represents Draper in the northeastern United States including New York (outside the Metro New York City area), Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Introducing the Cassava AI Business Unit

Developing markets technology systems integrator Cassava Technologies has announced that its AI activities will now operate as a separate business unit, Cassava AI.

Since the advent of Generative AI, Cassava has forged strategic partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, Anthropic, Oracle, Atlas AI, Cerebras, and Palo Alto Networks. These partnerships enable it to offer enhanced systems integration and support to enterprise customers across strategic international markets.

Cassava already provides services such as Data Centers, Cloud, Cyber Security, Fiber Connectivity, and Renewable Energy to large multinational and local companies. The organization has already trained and deployed more than 200 people of its 5000-strong staff to empower customers to adopt and use Generative AI services from an array of vendors.

Ascentae Signs Distribution Agreement with PTZOptics

Ascentae, a U.K. distributor specializing in workplace technology solutions, has a new distribution agreement with PTZOptics. This strategic partnership broadens Ascentae’s range of workplace solutions designed to improve outcomes across meeting and learning environments and opens additional partner relationships across the U.K. and Ireland.

The partnership will provide Ascentae’s customer base with access to the complete range of PTZOptics' solutions, tailored to meet the evolving needs of corporate and education customers and renowned for their exceptional quality, reliability, and advanced features.

The partnership is important as PTZOptics strategically partners with another Ascentae-distributed brand, Nureva. This alliance aims to seamlessly integrate Nureva’s microphone and sound systems with PTZOptics’ innovative camera solutions. The synergy of these technologies promises to enhance virtual collaboration, offering superior clarity, flexibility, and engagement in both remote and hybrid environments.

Barry Sonnenfeld to Deliver Keynote at CEDIA Expo 2024

CEDIA made a big announcement last week: Emmy and Peabody award-winning director Barry Sonnenfeld will serve as this year’s esteemed Keynote speaker at CEDIA Expo 2024.

Sonnenfeld will take the stage to deliver a keynote that promises to be a highlight of the event. Known for his work as a celebrated director and cinematographer, Sonnenfeld is also a passionate home cinema and technology enthusiast. His keynote will explore the critical role of home theaters in delivering an unparalleled cinematic experience, highlighting the contrast between movie production and playback environments. Sonnenfeld will delve into his personal experiences and his belief that movie playback quality is essential to experiencing films as their creators intended. He will share his insights on the significance of sound and visual excellence in home cinemas. Attendees can look forward to hearing about Sonnenfeld's own home theater setup and his vision for achieving an extraordinary home cinema experience.

The keynote will take place on a NEW day and time this year, Thursday, September 5, from 8-9 AM, in the Four Seasons Ballroom at the Colorado Convention Center. It is free for CEDIA Expo attendees.

Pro AV Around the Globe

While AV Network focuses on its North American integrator and manufacturer news, there were some partnerships and news of note across seas. Each week, we'll keep you up to date with new alliances and mergers.