Kramer Acquires ZeeVee

Kramer has acquired ZeeVee. The acquisition of ZeeVee underscores Kramer's dedication to the AVoIP market and enhancing its product portfolio in this domain. ZeeVee, a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, brings advanced technologies and expertise that will enable Kramer to offer a wider portfolio and accelerate growth and innovation. ZeeVee has been at the forefront of IT and AV convergence, leading the industry with innovative solutions and a forward-thinking approach.

With the acquisition, Kramer will significantly expand its AVoIP portfolio, accelerating growth and innovation. ZeeVee’s offering complements Kramer’s existing AVoIP solutions, enabling the company to provide a complete and integrated solution for customers. With deep expertise and a proven track record in 10Gbps technology, ZeeVee solutions help facilitate large-scale and complex deployments. Its medical-grade and certified product line will expand Kramer’s market reach and complement other Kramer solutions in this domain.

"The acquisition of ZeeVee reinforces our commitment to leading the AVoIP market," said Gilad Yron, CEO of Kramer. "ZeeVee’s innovative solutions and industry leadership align seamlessly with our strategic vision, and together, we will drive the next wave of technological convergence. This move not only enhances our portfolio but also accelerates our growth and innovation, ensuring we continue to provide comprehensive audio-visual solutions to our customers. Additionally, both companies' customers and partners will now benefit from access to the combined portfolio of products and services."

The merger combines ZeeVee’s on-premises AVoIP management solution with Kramer's cloud-based offerings, such as Panta Rhei and Kramer Control, resulting in a robust ecosystem for powerful management and control solutions.

"Joining forces with Kramer is a thrilling opportunity for ZeeVee," noted ZeeVee CEO, Bob Michaels. "Our combined expertise and resources will accelerate the adoption of AVoIP technologies, delivering unmatched value to our customers and partners worldwide. We are excited to be part of a company that shares our vision for the future of IT and AV integration."